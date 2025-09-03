Nu-Tek BioSciences Unveils Collaborative Program to Boost Customer Cell Culture & Fermentation Efficiency

MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nu-Tek BioSciences, the market leader in 100% animal-free peptones and specialty yeast extracts for biomanufacturing, today announced the initiation of its Variability Reduction Program (VRP). The company’s program is designed to provide Nu-Tek's pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners with direct, expert assistance in optimizing their cell culture and industrial fermentation processes when using Nu-Tek’s animal-free products, ultimately leading to increased productivity and enhanced consistency.

"In today's complex biomanufacturing landscape, reducing variability is paramount to achieving consistent product quality and higher productivity," stated Joy Aho, Ph.D., Nu-Tek’s Director of Technical Program Management. "This VRP initiative is our commitment to supporting our customers beyond just supplying premium ingredients. We believe that by directly collaborating on process refinement, we can empower our partners to unlock new levels of efficiency to accelerate their drug development and production pipelines."

Nu-Tek’s VRP program facilitates tailored projects and solutions with its animal-free peptones and yeast extract that address specific pain points and contribute directly to increased output and more robust processes. This proactive support aims to help biomanufacturers mitigate risks, reduce costs associated with process deviations, and bring critical therapies to market more efficiently.

For more information about the Variability Reduction Program and how Nu-Tek BioSciences can support your biomanufacturing needs, please visit https://nu-tekbiosciences.com/capabilities/.

About Nu-Tek BioSciences:

Nu-Tek BioSciences is the market leader in the development and manufacturing of high-quality, 100% animal-origin-free (AOF) peptones and protein hydrolysates. Headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, the company operates a state-of-the-art, purpose-built manufacturing facility dedicated to producing superior raw materials for the biopharmaceutical industry. Nu-Tek's innovative solutions are essential for cell culture and microbial fermentation, supporting the production of vaccines, therapeutics, and other vital biologics.