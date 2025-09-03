-

Nu-Tek BioSciences Unveils Collaborative Program to Boost Customer Cell Culture & Fermentation Efficiency

  • Nu-Tek BioSciences launches its new Variability Reduction Program (VRP) for biopharma and biotech partners.
  • VRP offers expert assistance to identify, evaluate, and refine cell culture and industrial fermentation requirements for animal-free products.
  • The program aims to significantly increase the productivity of customers' proprietary cell culture and fermentation processes.

Nu-Tek BioSciences is the market leader in animal-free peptones and specialty yeast extracts. We leverage our purpose built, state-of-the-art facility in Minnesota, USA, to serve global leaders and in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology industries.

MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nu-Tek BioSciences, the market leader in 100% animal-free peptones and specialty yeast extracts for biomanufacturing, today announced the initiation of its Variability Reduction Program (VRP). The company’s program is designed to provide Nu-Tek's pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners with direct, expert assistance in optimizing their cell culture and industrial fermentation processes when using Nu-Tek’s animal-free products, ultimately leading to increased productivity and enhanced consistency.

Variability reduction is paramount to achieving consistent product quality and higher productivity in the pharmaceutical and biotech space; Nu-Tek's unique program offers customers a collaborative platform to enhance products and reduce risks.

Share

"In today's complex biomanufacturing landscape, reducing variability is paramount to achieving consistent product quality and higher productivity," stated Joy Aho, Ph.D., Nu-Tek’s Director of Technical Program Management. "This VRP initiative is our commitment to supporting our customers beyond just supplying premium ingredients. We believe that by directly collaborating on process refinement, we can empower our partners to unlock new levels of efficiency to accelerate their drug development and production pipelines."

Nu-Tek’s VRP program facilitates tailored projects and solutions with its animal-free peptones and yeast extract that address specific pain points and contribute directly to increased output and more robust processes. This proactive support aims to help biomanufacturers mitigate risks, reduce costs associated with process deviations, and bring critical therapies to market more efficiently.

For more information about the Variability Reduction Program and how Nu-Tek BioSciences can support your biomanufacturing needs, please visit https://nu-tekbiosciences.com/capabilities/.

About Nu-Tek BioSciences:

Nu-Tek BioSciences is the market leader in the development and manufacturing of high-quality, 100% animal-origin-free (AOF) peptones and protein hydrolysates. Headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, the company operates a state-of-the-art, purpose-built manufacturing facility dedicated to producing superior raw materials for the biopharmaceutical industry. Nu-Tek's innovative solutions are essential for cell culture and microbial fermentation, supporting the production of vaccines, therapeutics, and other vital biologics.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Courtney Jones
Director of Commercial Development
cjones@nu-tekbioscience.com
+1(952) 936.3614
www.nu-tekbiosciences.com

Industry:

Nu-Tek BioSciences

Release Summary
Nu-Tek Announces the Launch of Their Variability Reduction Program For Pharma and Biotech Production Optimization.
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#AnimalFree
#Biotech
#CellCulture
#Fermentation
#Manufacaturing
#Peptones
#Pharmaceutical
#VariabilityReduction
#YeastExtracts

Contacts

Media Contact:
Courtney Jones
Director of Commercial Development
cjones@nu-tekbioscience.com
+1(952) 936.3614
www.nu-tekbiosciences.com

Social Media Profiles
Nu-Tek Corp LinkedIn
More News From Nu-Tek BioSciences

Nu-Tek BioSciences Brings Animal-Free Cell Culture and Fermentation Solutions to BPI East 2025

MINNETONKA, Minn--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nu-Tek BioSciences, a leading provider of high-performance, 100% animal-free peptones and specialty yeast extracts, announced its participation in next month’s BioProcess International (BPI) East Conference & Exhibition. The event will take place from September 15-18, 2025, at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA. Biomanufacturers are invited to connect with Nu-Tek BioSciences to discover their critical ingredients for advancing cell culture and indus...

Nu-Tek BioSciences to Showcase Animal-Free Industrial Fermentation Ingredients at SIMB 2025

MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nu-Tek BioSciences announces attendance at SIMB 2025. Visit Booth 18 to learn more about the company's animal-free yeast and peptone offerings....

The Hormel Institute, Nu-Tek BioSciences Announce Inaugural Ribbon Research Open to Support Cancer Research

AUSTIN, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Hormel Institute (University of Minnesota) and Nu-Tek BioSciences host First Annual Cancer Golf Benefit...
Back to Newsroom