Dorsey Expands Boise Office with Strategic Attorney Hires in M&A and IP

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dorsey has expanded its Boise office with the addition of three talented attorneys in key practice areas: Philip Maier (M&A), Josh Nelson (IP), and Lauren Bouvia (M&A). These hires strengthen Dorsey’s presence in the Idaho market and reflect the firm’s ongoing commitment to strategic growth in the Mountain West.

"The addition of Philip, Josh, and Lauren expands the breadth of our legal capabilities and reflects our commitment to meet the growing demand for specialized legal services in Boise," said Nick Taylor, Office Head of Dorsey’s Boise office. Share

Mergers & Acquisitions Partner Philip Maier represents clients in a full range of corporate and transactional matters, including capital raises, mergers and acquisitions, and financings. He regularly represents venture capital and private equity funds, as well as privately held companies at all stages of growth across a variety of industries. Philip has significant experience in the mining and project development sector, where he guides clients through complex business transactions, land acquisition and lease agreements, secured loan facilities, and general corporate matters.

Patent Partner Josh Nelson brings more than 20 years of experience helping companies strategically develop and monetize their patent portfolios. His practice includes patent preparation and prosecution, portfolio analysis, patent licensing, litigation support, and IP transactions such as portfolio sales and acquisitions. He has represented clients in a wide variety of industries, including semiconductor device design, manufacture, and assembly, telecommunications, aerospace, and software. Josh previously served as in-house patent counsel for several global technology companies, where he managed patent portfolios of thousands of patents and directed the filing of hundreds of U.S. and foreign patent applications annually.

An Associate in the Mergers & Acquisitions practice group, Lauren Bouvia focuses on corporate law, with an emphasis on mergers and acquisitions, emerging companies, venture capital, corporate finance, and commercial contracts.

"The addition of Philip, Josh, and Lauren expands the breadth of our legal capabilities and reflects our commitment to meet the growing demand for specialized legal services in Boise," said Nick Taylor, Office Head of Dorsey’s Boise office. "Their combined experience enhances our ability to serve clients across industries and strengthens our presence in the Mountain West."

This growth is part of Dorsey's broader strategy to reinforce its presence in key markets and build teams with deep experience in corporate and intellectual property law. As the firm continues to expand in Boise and the Mountain West, it remains focused on helping clients navigate complex legal challenges with practical insight and industry-specific knowledge.

About Dorsey’s Boise office

Dorsey opened its Boise office in 2023 with a goal of becoming the best law firm for businesses in Idaho. Longtime Boise-based attorneys Nick Taylor, Steve Hardesty, and Richard Hall joined the firm as partners to establish the new office, which has since grown to 15 attorneys.

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Clients have relied on Dorsey as a valued business partner since 1912. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides results-oriented, grounded counsel for its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including banking & financial institutions; development & infrastructure; energy & natural resources; food, beverage & agribusiness; healthcare & life sciences; and technology.