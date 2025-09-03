Incyte Launches HS TRUTHS to Spotlight the True Lived Experience of Hidradenitis Suppurativa

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) announced the launch of HS TRUTHS, a new educational campaign aimed at revealing the authentic and often hidden realities of living with hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), a chronic inflammatory skin condition. This initiative moves beyond superficial awareness by sharing the physical pain, emotional burden and years-long diagnostic delays that many people living with HS endure. Through unfiltered, patient-led storytelling, HS TRUTHS encourages deeper understanding among healthcare professionals and supports stronger communication between patients and providers.

The prevalence of HS varies, but may be at least 1% or 1 in 100 people.1 Characterized by painful nodules and abscesses that can lead to irreversible tissue destruction and scarring, HS can occur anywhere on the body where there is a hair follicle; however it most commonly impacts the folds of the skin, such as the underarms, groin, buttocks and beneath the breasts.2,3

From chronic pain to emotional distress, HS presents significant daily challenges for patients.4 Yet, for many people with HS, an accurate diagnosis can take 7 to 10 years – leaving them in prolonged physical and psychological distress.5–8 Misdiagnosis is common, and people living with HS often report feeling embarrassed, angry or depressed.7,8

HS TRUTHS offers a candid look at the broad impact of HS through powerful personal stories from individuals like Jasmine, Katelyn, Parish and Ashley. Their experiences underscore a fundamental truth: HS is more than a skin condition – it’s a deeply personal and often isolating struggle that affects everything from clothing choices to mental health.7

“HS TRUTHS recognizes that each person’s experience is unique and emphasizes the importance of healthcare professionals engaging deeply with their HS patients,” expressed Parish Armstead, an HS patient advocate and participant in the HS TRUTHS campaign. “I’m thrilled to be part of a campaign where our voices and stories are heard. Too often, campaigns miss the reality – we’re not just talking about bumps under the arms. We’re talking about chronic pain, lost relationships and years of feeling dismissed. This campaign tells the whole truth.”

Discussions between patients and providers can be difficult, especially when emotional responses like shame or anxiety emerge. A recent survey reveals that 75% of patients experience negative emotions during discussions with their healthcare teams.9 These barriers can hinder open communication and result in delayed care or unmet needs.

"Managing HS is inherently complex due to its multifaceted nature," said Steven Daveluy, M.D., Professor and Program Director, Wayne State University. "The condition presents unique challenges at every stage, from diagnosis to treatment, often requiring a thoughtful approach to escalating treatment options as the condition progresses. Campaigns like HS TRUTHS are invaluable – they bring real patient stories forward, helping us better understand the full spectrum of the impact of HS and how we can better support those affected."

Incyte’s ongoing commitment to the HS community is reflected in HS TRUTHS, through which the company seeks to support informed and compassionate conversations between patients and their providers.

“Our commitment to addressing the unmet needs of people living with complex and often misunderstood conditions like HS is unwavering,” stated Joslyn Kirby, M.D., Executive Medical Director at Incyte. “With the launch of HS TRUTHS, we are bringing forward an honest, deeply respectful portrayal of the lived experience of people with HS. This campaign is shaped by patient voices and stories that reflect the diversity, challenges and strength of this community. It’s about meeting people where they are—with empathy, understanding and a commitment to do more.”

For more information, visit www.HSTRUTHS.com.

About Incyte Dermatology

Incyte’s science-first approach and expertise in immunology has formed the foundation of the company. Today, we are building on this legacy as we discover and develop innovative dermatology treatments to bring solutions to patients in need.

We strive to identify and develop therapies to modulate immune pathways driving uncontrolled inflammation. Specifically, our efforts in dermatology are focused on a number of immune-mediated dermatologic conditions with a high unmet medical need, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, lichen sclerosus and prurigo nodularis.

To learn more, visit the Dermatology section of Incyte.com.

About Incyte

A global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to Solve On., Incyte follows the science to find solutions for patients with unmet medical needs. Through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics, Incyte has established a portfolio of first-in-class medicines for patients and a strong pipeline of products in Oncology and Inflammation & Autoimmunity. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Incyte has operations in North America, Europe and Asia.

For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com or follow us on social media: LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube.

Incyte Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set forth in this press release, including statements regarding Incyte’s intent to support patients with HS, its dermatology program generally and Incyte’s goal of improving the lives of patients, contain predictions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments in and risks related to: unanticipated delays; further research and development and the results of clinical trials possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials and the ability to enroll subjects in accordance with planned schedules; determinations made by the FDA and regulatory agencies outside of the United States; the efficacy or safety of our products; the acceptance of our products in the marketplace; market competition; unexpected variations in the demand for our products and the products of our collaboration partners; the effects of announced or unexpected price regulation or limitations on reimbursement or coverage for our products; sales, marketing, manufacturing, and distribution requirements, including our ability to successfully commercialize and build commercial infrastructure for newly approved products and any additional new products that become approved; and other risks detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. We disclaim any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

