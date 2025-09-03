iBASIS Acquires Global Voice, IPX and Messaging Wholesale Assets From Telstra International and Signs Long-Term Agreement for the Provision of These Services

PARIS & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iBASIS, a leading provider of communications solutions for operators and digital players worldwide, today announced it has signed an Asset Sale and Purchase Agreement (APA) with Telstra to acquire Telstra International’s wholesale voice, mobile, and messaging customer contracts.

“We are extremely proud to partner with Telstra. This marks a significant milestone in iBASIS’ ongoing consolidation strategy,” said Patrick George, CEO of iBASIS. “It accelerates our growth trajectory and strengthens us as a global wholesale player.” Share

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, represents a major expansion of iBASIS’ commercial scale, geographic reach, and customer portfolio across the Asia-Pacific region, reinforcing its presence in Hong Kong and Singapore, and establishing its presence in Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, iBASIS will obtain exclusive rights for international wholesale voice services for Digicel Pacific, part of the Telstra International portfolio, covering Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, and Nauru.

The transaction further underpins iBASIS’ positioning as the partner of choice to Tier One domestic carriers for international wholesale services and consolidator of the international wholesale market.

“This long-term partnership with iBASIS offers a strategic opportunity to strengthen our ability to compete globally, while ensuring continuity and quality for our international voice customers. We have full confidence in iBASIS to deliver seamless continuity for our wholesale and retail customers, backed by their proven track record in service delivery and global expertise,” said Roary Stasko, CEO of Telstra International.

“We are extremely proud to partner with Telstra. This marks a significant milestone in iBASIS’ ongoing consolidation strategy,” said Patrick George, CEO of iBASIS. “This transaction accelerates our growth trajectory and strengthens our unique leadership position as a global wholesale player. It validates the relevance of our model as an independent specialist in global wholesale communications, built on high-performing voice and mobile platforms, and expands our reach and presence in the APAC region.”

The transaction involves the transfer of high-value customer contracts and an international team of seasoned commercial and operational professionals. iBASIS is committed to ensuring a seamless transition with uninterrupted service quality for all customers. Existing customer relationships will remain intact and fully supported throughout the integration process.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is anticipated to close before year-end 2025. Dohan Advisory served as the financial advisor to iBASIS in relation to the transaction.

About iBASIS

iBASIS is the leading communications solutions provider enabling operators and digital players worldwide to perform and transform. iBASIS is the first independent communications specialist and Tier One IPX vendor with 800+ LTE destinations. iBASIS today serves 1,000+ customers across 28 locations worldwide. iBASIS optimizes global connectivity, quality, and security so customers achieve high returns on voice, SMS A2P messaging, mobile data, 5G roaming, and IoT.

About Telstra International

Telstra International is a trusted digital infrastructure and connectivity partner in Asia Pacific and the global arm of Telstra, a leading telecommunications and technology company with a proudly Australian heritage. Telstra International provides secure and resilient connectivity solutions to meet the growing needs of thousands of technology, enterprise, and wholesale customers.