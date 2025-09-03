Roblox Partners With IARC to Enhance Global Age and Content Ratings

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), an immersive gaming and creation platform, today announced a strategic partnership with the International Age Rating Coalition (IARC), the globally recognized standard for content ratings for digitally delivered games and apps. This integration will facilitate age and content rating assignments for Roblox experiences by rating authorities across various countries and regions, empowering parents and players to make informed choices. By adopting IARC’s widely used framework, Roblox reaffirms its steadfast commitment to safety and trust within its global community.

“Roblox is committed to creating a safe platform for our users and empowering parents to make the best decision for their children,” said Matt Kaufman, Chief Safety Officer, Roblox. “We’re excited to partner with IARC and hope it will provide parents globally with more clarity and confidence regarding age-appropriate content.”

When implemented, this collaboration will help increase clarity by replacing Roblox’s content maturity labels with those of trusted and familiar rating agencies worldwide. Roblox’s adoption of the IARC rating system means that players in the United States will see ratings from the ESRB, whereas players in the Republic of Korea will see ratings from GRAC, players in Germany will see ratings from the USK, players elsewhere in Europe and the United Kingdom will see ratings from the PEGI, and so on. These clear, region-specific ratings reflect local cultural norms and will help families identify age-appropriate content while further reinforcing Roblox’s alignment with global safety standards.

“With so many families engaging with Roblox, it is hugely beneficial to provide parents with trusted and familiar ratings no matter where they live,” said Patricia Vance, president of the ESRB and chairperson of IARC. “The globally streamlined process will provide Roblox creators with an efficient and proven process for obtaining age and content ratings, while informing parents of what their kids may experience before they play.”

Partnering with leading organizations like IARC helps us align with global standards to provide clarity for users and parents around the world.

About IARC

The IARC system assigns age ratings, content descriptors, and interactive elements for digital games and apps. Developers and creators can only access the system and use IARC ratings on digital storefronts that have licensed and integrated the system. There is no cost for developers to use the system, which features a single questionnaire that, once completed, immediately assigns different ratings for various territories around the world. Those IARC-certified ratings are then ingested by the storefront and mapped for display in their respective regions. IARC and its participating rating authorities are responsible for monitoring and ensuring the accuracy of ratings assigned by the system. The fundamental goal is to enable digital consumers, especially parents, to have broad access to established, credible, and locally relevant ratings for games and apps regardless of the device on which they consume them.

The nine IARC rating authority participants, which collectively represent regions serving more than 4 billion people, include:

Classificação Indicativa (ClassInd) – Brazil

Classification Board (ACB) – Australia

Digital Game Self-regulation Committee (DGSC) – Taiwan

Game Rating and Administration Committee (GRAC) – Republic of Korea

General Authority for Media Regulation (Gmedia) – Saudi Arabia

Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) – North America

Indonesian Game Rating System (IGRS) – Indonesia

Pan European Game Information (PEGI) – Europe

Unterhaltungssoftware Selbstkontrolle (USK) – Germany

The system also assigns a legally compliant age rating in Russia and generic IARC ratings in all other territories without a participating rating authority. For more information about IARC, please visit www.globalratings.com.

About Roblox

Roblox is an immersive gaming and creation platform that offers people millions of ways to be together, inviting its community to explore, create, and share endless unique experiences. Roblox’s vision is to reimagine the way people come together—in a world that’s safe, civil, and optimistic. To achieve this vision, Roblox is building an innovative company that, together with the community, has the ability to strengthen the social fabric and support economic growth for people around the world. For more about Roblox, please visit corp.roblox.com.

