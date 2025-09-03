Tesco Insurance and Money Services Renews Relationship with Loomis and NCR Atleos, Expanding Access to Cash Across the UK

STOCKHOLM & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loomis AB, a leading global cash and payment service provider, and NCR Atleos, a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced the renewal of their relationship with Tesco Insurance and Money Services (IMS) in the UK. This renewal marks the continuation of a successful 10-year relationship that has delivered access to cash across the UK via Tesco IMS’s network of ATMs, the third largest in the UK.

Access to cash has never been more important and the Tesco IMS network is intrinsic in ensuring UK consumers are able to withdraw physical cash as and when they need it. Annually around 300 million cash withdrawals in the UK now come from Tesco IMS ATMs – that’s 18% of all yearly cash withdrawals.

The Tesco IMS ATM network comprises over 3,000 NCR Atleos machines in about 2,000 retail locations in the UK. The teams at Tesco IMS, Loomis and NCR Atleos have worked closely to maintain full availability across the complete network. Together Loomis and NCR Atleos are responsible for the cash forecasting, replenishment and maintenance services of all Tesco IMS ATMs across the country.

Tesco shoppers value access to cash in supermarket retail locations. All three organisations recognise the importance of keeping ATMs filled and working. By continuing this relationship, Tesco IMS will enhance its ability to provide surcharge-free, reliable, secure and convenient access to cash across the UK.

“At Tesco Insurance and Money Services we know cash is still a lifeline for many people and we’re proud to help keep it accessible, convenient and within easy reach for our customers. Over the past 10 years NCR Atleos and Loomis have helped us play our part in supporting local communities. By working together, we can ensure faster, safer and even more reliable access to cash throughout the UK,” explained Ban Mahsoub, Partnerships Director, at Tesco Insurance and Money Services. “We’re confident that together we will continue to innovate and ensure cash remains a convenient and easy to access option for our customers and communities who rely on it.”

Commenting on the contract renewal, Stephan Kazes, Regional Vice President of Loomis UK said; “We are genuinely excited to begin the next phase of our journey with Tesco Insurance and Money Services. Our longstanding relationship is built on teamwork and a solution driven approach. We could not have achieved such success without the support of the team at NCR Atleos and all parties have a true passion for ensuring cash remains accessible for all now and well into the future.”

“We are proud to continue working with Tesco Insurance and Money Services and Loomis to drive proven financial access and inclusion in the UK,” said Anthony Parks, Vice President, Europe and Middle East Sales for NCR Atleos. “By working with us, leading service providers such as Tesco IMS are able to provide the convenient in-store cash access their customers appreciate.”

About NCR Atleos

NCR Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is the leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivalled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. NCR Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. NCR Atleos is ranked #12 in Newsweek’s prestigious 2025 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list. NCR Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with approximately 20,000 employees globally. For more information, visit www.ncratleos.com.

About Loomis

Loomis offers secure and effective comprehensive solutions for managing payments, including the distribution, handling, storage and recycling of cash and other valuables. Loomis' customers are mainly financial institutions and retailers. Loomis operates through an international network of around 400 branches in 27 countries. Loomis employs around 24,500 people and had revenue in 2024 of more than SEK 30 billion. Loomis is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large-Cap list.