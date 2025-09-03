Qualified Introduces Piper for HubSpot: The #1 AI SDR Superagent for HubSpot Marketing Hub

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, at HubSpot INBOUND, Qualified introduces Piper for HubSpot: the #1 AI SDR agent for HubSpot Marketing Hub. With this integration, HubSpot customers can tap into the power of agentic marketing and use Piper the AI SDR Agent to autonomously convert their hard-earned inbound leads into pipeline. For HubSpot customers, this partnership is proven to not only boost pipeline, but also maximize their HubSpot investment.

“Now, in the era of agentic marketing, HubSpot customers can autonomously convert leads at hyperscale with Piper the AI SDR Agent," says Kraig Swensrud, Founder and CEO of Qualified. Share

HubSpot Marketing Hub is the trusted Marketing Automation Platform for B2B marketers and the foundation of their digital marketing strategy. B2B marketers leverage HubSpot to orchestrate omni-channel marketing campaigns, nurture existing leads, and generate new leads. Historically, marketers would rely on human sales development reps (SDRs) to work qualified leads, but this process was costly, slow, inefficient, prone to errors, and ultimately not scalable. Now, with Piper for HubSpot, marketers can hire Piper as an always-on superagent to convert leads at hyperscale.

B2B Marketers Rely on Human SDRs, Leaving Pipeline on the Table

With the traditional marketing funnel, marketers would orchestrate sophisticated campaigns designed to generate inbound leads, and the high-intent leads would be passed over to sales development reps (SDRs) to work. This traditional funnel depended on human SDRs to convert leads, but the model was fraught with issues; among the biggest were cost and capacity.

The more leads you generate with your marketing campaigns, the more SDRs you need. The average salary of an SDR is $76K, and when additional costs like benefits, perks, and taxes are folded in, it’s north of $100k. which adds up significantly as an SDR team expands. Because SDR headcount is limited, SDRs can only work so many leads, cherry-picking the highest-intent leads. The remainder of marketing-generated leads remain untouched by SDRs; in fact, 73% of inbound leads do not receive a response from SDR teams at all.

Because of these SDR limitations, it is impossible for human SDRs to service each marketing-generated lead in a fast and meaningful way. This model is manual, inefficient, and can’t scale. With this traditional funnel and reliance on human SDRs, marketers lose the ability to convert their hard-earned leads into pipeline.

Piper the AI SDR Agent Works Every Qualified Lead Autonomously and at Scale

With Piper for HubSpot, marketers no longer need to rely on human SDRs to engage their leads; Piper the AI SDR Agent can do it for them. Piper serves as an AI SDR superagent that instantly and intelligently converts HubSpot leads across a marketer’s most important channels: the website and the email inbox.

Piper understands each business’s HubSpot data, from lead and account-level data to campaign engagement activity, and can leverage this information to make decisions in real time and drive the buyer toward conversion. She can autonomously surface relevant content, have face-to-face conversations, schedule meetings, and do email follow-ups, operating like your best human SDR at a massive scale.

“HubSpot Marketing Hub is the bedrock for hundreds of thousands of B2B marketing organizations,” says Kraig Swensrud, Founder and CEO of Qualified. “Now, in the era of agentic marketing, HubSpot customers can autonomously convert leads at hyperscale with Piper the AI SDR Agent. Combining these two platforms together unlocks massive efficiency, pipeline, and value for CMOs everywhere.”

Hundreds of leading companies—including Cin7, Rightsline, COMPLY, Leandata, Alation, Vanilla, Hostfully, Magaya, Beyond Identity, Forward Networks, GWI, Robin, and Canto—are already leveraging Piper for HubSpot to supercharge their pipeline and accelerate revenue growth:

“Piper the AI SDR Agent helps us scale, personalize, and accelerate pipeline,” said Kaitlin Sherman, Director, Digital Marketing at COMPLY.

“With Piper the AI SDR Agent, we drive higher conversion across the funnel,” said Sean McCaffrey, Marketing Ops Lead at Cin7.

“Piper the AI SDR Agent completely transformed how we engage with our prospects,” said Melanie Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Rightsline.

Piper the AI SDR Agent Converts Buyers Across Channels, At Scale

Piper the AI SDR Agent works across key use cases, serving as the perfect payoff to HubSpot customers and maximizing their HubSpot investment:

Piper the AI SDR Agent does instant email follow up with leads from HubSpot forms and CTAs: Piper follows up with inbound leads who fill out high-intent HubSpot forms or click HubSpot CTA buttons across your website—inviting them to book a sales meeting or continue the conversation.

Piper the AI SDR Agent handles pre- and post-event outreach to maximize your event ROI: Before and after your virtual or in-person events, Piper sends personalized 1:1 emails to registrants and attendees, ensuring every event lead gets VIP treatment and no opportunity slips through the cracks.

Piper the AI SDR Agent engages hot leads in real-time conversations on your website: The moment a buyer lands on your website, Piper instantly enriches their profile using HubSpot cookie data and other go-to-market data, then uses that context to engage in personalized, 1:1 conversations that convert.

Piper the AI SDR Agent invites hot leads to schedule sales meetings, right on the website: When a known buyer with a high lead score arrives on your website, Piper invites them to instantly schedule a sales meeting in just a few clicks. With seamless scheduling and dynamic routing, Piper ensures that strong buyers are prioritized and fast-tracked to the right sellers.

Piper the AI SDR Agent engages buyers who click through HubSpot email campaigns: When a buyer clicks through a HubSpot email campaign, Piper is ready on the website to keep the journey going, surfacing relevant content offers and starting real-time conversations. It’s the perfect follow-through for every high-intent email click- through.

Piper for HubSpot is generally available today for all customers on Qualified’s Agentic Marketing Platform plans. Learn more by visiting https://www.qualified.com/integrations/hubspot.

About Qualified

Qualified is the Agentic Marketing Platform with the world’s #1 leading AI SDR agent, Piper. Marketing teams trust Piper to autonomously drive inbound pipeline at scale, delivering real-time engagement and conversion. Trusted by top brands such as Asana, Box, Brex, Clari, GE Healthcare, Grubhub, Lattice, Outreach, and more, Qualified is redefining how companies generate pipeline in the age of AI. Rated as the #1 AI SDR Agent on the G2 Leader Quadrant, with over 1,500 five-star reviews on G2 and the Salesforce AppExchange, Qualified is the trusted agentic marketing solution for B2B companies looking to maximize efficiency and pipeline generation. For more information, visit qualified.com.