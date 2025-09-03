Broadcom Foundation joins forces with the Raspberry Pi Foundation to bring Experience AI to classrooms

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At a meeting with Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow on July 1, Broadcom Foundation President Paula Golden shared news of the Foundation’s expanded partnership with the Raspberry Pi Foundation and Penang Science Cluster to assume sponsorship of Experience AI in Malaysia, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) literacy program originally piloted in 2024 with funding from Google DeepMind. Building on the success of that pilot, this new phase will continue to expand AI education nationwide. Broadcom Foundation is also the sponsor of Coolest Projects Malaysia.

The Experience AI partnership enables Penang Science Cluster and the Raspberry Pi Foundation to further expand their support for Malaysia’s educators to teach the next generation of AI innovators confidently. To date, Penang Science Cluster has trained over 1,300 teachers, reaching an estimated 50,000 students in Malaysia. With sponsorship from Broadcom Foundation, Penang Science Cluster intends to expand its reach throughout Malaysia with the intention of introducing Experience AI throughout the country.

Experience AI, co-developed by the Raspberry Pi Foundation and Google DeepMind, supports teachers in the exciting and fast-moving area of AI and gets young people passionate about the subject. Based on rigorous research, teaching materials include lesson plans, slide decks, videos, student activities, and assessments. The program introduces students to the foundations of AI and empowers them to become critical and responsible users. Young people will also benefit from new resources on AI safety, including learning how to protect their data.

AI literacy opens up career opportunities and offers solutions to real-world challenges

Teachers in over 160 countries have already downloaded the Experience AI resources, with an estimated reach of over 1.6 million young people. The young people in Malaysia will have the opportunity to access the benefits of AI literacy, such as learning skills to solve real-world challenges and gaining awareness of the range of careers that use AI.

“Broadcom Foundation has partnered with Penang Science Cluster since 2020. At that time, our collaboration on Coolest Projects Malaysia was already a huge achievement for Penang, as it attracted participation from across the country. Now, with the expansion of our partnership to include Experience AI, we are doubling down on coding and AI as critical skills (see link to position paper) for the 21st century and beyond.”

— Paula Golden, President, Broadcom Foundation

“We are delighted to be working with Broadcom Foundation and Penang Science Cluster to further increase the reach of our Experience AI program in Malaysia. This collaboration will equip more teachers with the skills and confidence needed to teach AI responsibly, to ensure it is both engaging and relevant for students.”

— Philip Colligan CBE, CEO, Raspberry Pi Foundation

Notes to editors

Broadcom Foundation is a corporate nonprofit that advocates equitable access to STEM education and acquiring digital literacy as essential for attaining meaningful employment and becoming productive citizens in a tech-driven society. The foundation promotes basic coding and responsible use of AI as critical 21st Century+ skills that all young people need to be creative STEM problem solvers who think critically, communicate and collaborate, and who will help realize the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation is a global charity with its headquarters in Cambridge, UK, with a mission to enable young people from all backgrounds to fully realize their potential through the power of computing and digital technologies. We engage millions of young people worldwide in learning computing and digital making skills through a thriving network of clubs and events. We enable any school to offer students the opportunity to study computer science, equipping them with essential digital skills and the knowledge to be responsible users of AI. We do this by providing the best possible curriculum, resources, and training for teachers, collaborating with global partners who share our vision. Through our research, we work to deepen our understanding of how young people learn about computing and digital making and use that knowledge to increase the impact of our work and to advance the field of computing education.