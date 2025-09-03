Endurance Investment Partners Announces Launch, Strategic Partnership with Rice Investment Group, and Closing of Initial Investment

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Endurance Investment Partners (“Endurance” or “EIP”), a newly-established private equity firm, today announced its official launch, a strategic partnership with Rice Investment Group (“RIG”), and the closing of its initial investment.

Co-Founded by John Spradling and Trey Hatcher, who bring over a decade of successful working history together, Endurance addresses a critical market gap: the growing need for strategic liquidity solutions for energy and infrastructure sponsors and management teams. Endurance delivers flexible, partnership-oriented capital to help private companies extend duration and unlock the value of their assets.

“As the private equity landscape evolves, we believe the energy and infrastructure sectors will increasingly require strategic liquidity solutions. We launched Endurance to solve that market need,” said John Spradling, Co-Founder and Partner at Endurance.

Endurance today also announced a strategic partnership with Rice Investment Group, a multi-strategy investment fund backed by the Rice family known for its deep expertise across the energy sector. This partnership provides Endurance with direct access to RIG's technical and operational capabilities and allows the platform to benefit from RIG’s track record of building and scaling energy businesses.

“We couldn’t be more excited about our partnership with Rice Investment Group and believe it is a tremendous advantage for Endurance,” said Trey Hatcher, Co-Founder and Partner at Endurance. “RIG's technical and operational expertise across the energy value chain is invaluable as we seek to build a leading investment platform.”

Endurance recently completed its inaugural investment into a critical, demand-pull energy infrastructure platform, providing a customized liquidity solution to a leading sponsor. This transaction underscores Endurance’s strategy and demonstrates the firm’s ability to source and execute differentiated deals in a market in need of alternative liquidity solutions.

“We’re thrilled to partner with John and Trey,” said Kyle Derham, Partner at RIG. “They founded Endurance with a clear vision to address the need for flexible capital solutions, and it’s exciting to see that thesis come to life with the execution of their initial transaction. We believe Endurance’s specialized approach, combined with RIG’s operational expertise, positions the platform to continue delivering tailored solutions to an underserved market.”

Endurance is actively pursuing investment opportunities and welcomes inquiries from energy and infrastructure sponsors and management teams.

About Endurance Investment Partners

Endurance Investment Partners (EIP) is a private equity firm based in Dallas, Texas. The firm, co-founded by John Spradling and Trey Hatcher, seeks to provide strategic liquidity solutions to leading energy and infrastructure sponsors and management teams to extend duration and maximize the value of private assets. For more information, please visit www.enduranceip.com.

About Rice Investment Group

Rice Investment Group (RIG) is a multi-strategy investment fund backed by the Rice family. The Rice brothers founded Rice Energy that later merged with EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) to form the largest natural gas producer in North America. RIG focuses on situations where its technical and strategic expertise can add shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.riceinvestmentgroup.com.