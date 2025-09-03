Circus SE and Secura Enter Into Strategic Partnership to Scale AI-Robots

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circus SE (XETRA: CA1), a global leader in AI software and robotics for autonomous nutrition systems, has entered into a strategic partnership with Secura, a leading provider of large scale corporate facility management solutions. With a portfolio of market-leading clients including Shell, General Electric, BMW, Porsche, Thyssenkrupp and Audi, Secura will now extend its offerings to include autonomous meal solutions powered by Circus AI-robotics technology.

The initial robot launch in this partnership will see the CA-1 deployed together with the City of Ingolstadt, Secura’s hometown, at Quartier G — the city’s hub for AI, research, and innovation. The CA-1 robot will serve autonomous meals to guests and city officials, combining the CircusOS AI software stack with a custom culinary concept developed collaboratively by Circus, Secura, and city officials.

"This project combines cutting-edge technology, regional value creation, and an exceptional culinary experience. It perfectly fits our strategy to position Ingolstadt as a leading hub for high-tech and innovation," says Prof. Dr. Georg Rosenfeld, City Councilor and Economic Affairs Representative of Ingolstadt.

The partnership is designed to scale rapidly. Secura plans to introduce autonomous nutrition solutions at additional locations and for further clients within its network, bringing AI-robotics powered meal solutions to more enterprise organizations across Germany and Europe.

"More locations are already in planning. I see the CA-1 as the future of food-service – efficient, reliable, and of the highest quality. Ingolstadt is the perfect place to launch this technology for us," says Tan Alcay, Founder and Managing Director of Secura.

"With the CA-1, we are delivering more than just cutting-edge robots – we are bringing entire autonomous ecosystems to commercial clients. Partnering with Secura allows us to integrate our technology seamlessly across high-profile enterprise clients in a close operational partnership, and opens the door to over 200 renowned clients across Germany and Europe. This deal marks a great step in scaling our autonomous technology together with operational partners," added Dr. Maximilian Schwaller, VP Commercial of the Circus Group.

The first CA-1 deployment in this newly formed partnership is scheduled for later this year and marks the beginning of the joint mission to transform food service through autonomous AI-robotics solutions.

About Circus SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a global AI and robotics company developing autonomous systems for food supply in both civilian and defense sectors. Its flagship robot, the patented CA-1, is the world’s first fully autonomous food production robot, now in serial production. Powered by proprietary embodied AI, Circus delivers industrial-scale, high-reliability meal output with minimal human input. Headquartered in Munich, the company is building the global infrastructure for autonomous food supply — on a mission to fuel humanity.