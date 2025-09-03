CoreWeave to Acquire OpenPipe, Leader in Reinforcement Learning

LIVINGSTON, N.J. & BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV), the AI Hyperscaler™, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire OpenPipe Inc, a leading platform for training AI agents with reinforcement learning (RL).

OpenPipe has created advanced machine learning techniques that have become a preferred developer framework to train agents. Its technology democratizes RL for developers at AI labs to post-train on a builder’s own unique workflows. Agents are then able to learn from experience, increasing in accuracy, performance, and reliability over time.

“Reinforcement learning is emerging as a pivotal force to strengthen model performance on agentic and reasoning tasks,” said Brian Venturo, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, CoreWeave. “By combining OpenPipe’s advanced self-learning tools with CoreWeave’s high-performance AI cloud, we’re expanding our platform to give developers at AI labs and beyond an important advantage in building scalable intelligent systems.”

AI labs are investing heavily in reinforcement learning to solve problems autonomously and deliver better outcomes for users. OpenPipe has built one of the most widely used open-source RL toolkits for training agents, Agent Reinforcement Trainer (ART), as well as a best-in-class tool for automatically adapting AI models to novel tasks making it easy for enterprises to gain custom models without the complexities of training.

“Our technology helps customers train highly reliable agents, bridging the gap between prototype and production,” said Kyle Corbitt, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, OpenPipe. “Together with CoreWeave, we can accelerate that vision and bring our technology to a wider set of enterprises that are eager to build more reliable, higher-performing, and cost-effective AI systems.”

CoreWeave is the leading AI cloud platform, purpose-built for the scale, performance, and expertise needed to power AI innovation. Building on the recent acquisition of Weights & Biases, the addition of OpenPipe further advances CoreWeave’s strategy to deepen vertical integration across its technology stack. With new reinforcement learning and fine-tuning capabilities, CoreWeave is giving customers greater flexibility to train, adapt, and optimize their AI models.

Terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, the AI Hyperscaler™, delivers a cloud platform of cutting-edge software powering the next wave of AI. The company's technology provides enterprises and leading AI labs with cloud solutions for accelerated computing. Since 2017, CoreWeave has operated a growing footprint of data centers across the US and Europe. CoreWeave was ranked as one of the TIME100 most influential companies and featured on Forbes Cloud 100 ranking in 2024. Learn more at www.coreweave.com.

About OpenPipe

OpenPipe is the platform for building reliable AI agents that learn from experience using reinforcement learning (RL). The company enables customers to train and deploy agents that are more reliable, with lower latency and greater cost efficiency than traditional prompted models. OpenPipe also maintains Agent Reinforcement Trainer (ART), the most widely used open-source library for training agents with RL.