Regenerex Pharma, Inc. Enters Into Binding Supply and Development Agreement with Holista Colltech Ltd.

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regenerex Pharma, Inc. (OTC: RGPX), a leading innovator in advanced wound closure systems for chronic wounds, today announced that it has entered into a binding supply and development agreement with Holista Colltech Ltd. of Perth, Australia.

Under terms of the agreement, Holista will exclusively manufacture and supply its proprietary ovine collagen, including its patented 300 kDa intact collagen and nano-collagen technologies, for Regenerex’s use in the development, clinical testing, and global distribution of advanced wound care products. The initial commercial focus will be the United States, with expansion into other global markets to follow.

Key Terms of the Agreement

- Exclusivity: Regenerex has exclusive worldwide rights to market Holista’s collagen products for wound care applications.

- Minimum Purchase Commitments: Regenerex is required to purchase a minimum of USD50,000 in 2025, scaling to USD3 million in 2026, USD6 million in 2027, and USD9 million annually from 2028 onwards.

- Clinical Development: Regenerex will conduct and fund clinical studies and regulatory approvals with the U.S. FDA and other relevant authorities.

- Joint Innovation: Both companies will collaborate on new applications of nano-collagen in advanced wound care, with joint ownership of any resulting intellectual property.

- Manufacturing: Holista’s ovine collagen will be drawn down from stocks from its manufacturing facility in Collie (WA) and nano-collagen to be produced in Malaysia, under international GMP and halal certification standards.

- Termination: The agreement runs for the life of the relevant patents and may be terminated earlier, including for convenience on 90 days’ notice or for breach, insolvency or by mutual agreement.

About Regenerex Pharma, Inc.

The Mission at Regenerex Pharma, Inc. is to provide the next historical solution in human health crises by solving chronic wound closure and reducing amputations resulting from the stalled healing process in chronic wounds. Regenerex’s products treat diabetic foot ulcers, venous ulcers, burns, and pressure ulcers, and heal 95% of chronic wounds in 90 days or less using advanced proprietary woundcare products, proven protocols, and proprietary EMR systems. More information about the Company may be found at regenerexpharmainc.com

About Holista Colltech Ltd.

Holista Colltech Ltd. is a global leader in the production of high-purity ovine collagen, leveraging Australia’s strict biosecurity standards and ethical sourcing practices. The company is committed to sustainable health innovations and the development of premium-grade natural ingredients for medical and consumer applications. More information about the Company may be found at holistaco.com

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that may be subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may include statements regarding our future financial performance or results of operations, including expected revenue growth. Unless otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties that would cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports that we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.