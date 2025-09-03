Certarus Awarded CNG Supply Agreement with Major Hyperscale Data Center Operator

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Certarus, the market-leading provider of lower‑carbon1 mobile energy solutions across North America, today announced it has signed an agreement to supply Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to a major hyperscale data center operator in the United States. The agreement will bridge commissioning and early continuous operations until the facility transitions to a permanent pipeline connection. The scope of the project includes significant daily gas volumes to fuel approximately 50 MW of on‑site power generation with deployment now underway.

The project requires rapid mobilization, including a large fleet of specialized equipment and experienced crews. Certarus’ platform provides portable compression, safe, over‑the‑road transport, and on‑site decompression and pressure regulation enabling reliable energy delivery, where traditional pipeline infrastructure is limited or time‑constrained.

“Hyperscale data centers require the highest levels of safety and reliability and the continuous delivery of energy,” said Marshall Zurovec, Vice President, Business Development at Certarus. “This win highlights our team’s industry-leading ability to collaborate with on-site power generation operators to engineer, project-manage, and rapidly deploy solutions from early planning stages through execution.”

“Opportunities to address pain points for industrial customers continue to expand with our market-leading CNG delivery platform,” added Dale Winger, President at Certarus. “Our differentiated experience and scale help on-site power generation operators accelerate project timelines. We look forward to helping customers achieve their operational objectives with our safe, reliable, and responsive value proposition.”

Project Highlights

Scope: 24/7 CNG supply, from early commissioning through full-power operations for 50 MW of on-site power generation until pipeline service is available

24/7 CNG supply, from early commissioning through full-power operations for 50 MW of on-site power generation until pipeline service is available Certarus Mobile Energy Distribution Platform: portable compression, logistics management, mobile storage units, on‑site gas delivery systems, and real-time equipment monitoring

portable compression, logistics management, mobile storage units, on‑site gas delivery systems, and real-time equipment monitoring Project Management and Execution: Collaboration from planning to execution with turnkey equipment and staffing solutions

Collaboration from planning to execution with turnkey equipment and staffing solutions Timing & Value: Safe, reliable, flexible energy supply to support data center uptime

About Certarus

Certarus, the CNG division of Superior Plus Corp. (TSX: SPB), provides safe and reliable delivery of CNG, RNG, and hydrogen across North America when pipeline service is unavailable or time-constrained. Serving industrials, utilities, oil and gas, mining, data centers, and energy infrastructure, Certarus employs North America’s largest network of portable compression, logistics, mobile storage, and on-site gas systems to help customers maximize uptime and reduce operating costs.

1Certarus defines ‘low carbon’ and ‘lower carbon’ fuels as those with a lower carbon intensity than fossil fuels that may be utilized in the same application (e.g. diesel, gasoline).