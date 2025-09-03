Seven Hills Capital Announces Platform Investment in Infusion Therapy through Partnership with Market Leading CPS Infusion

ATLANTA & NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seven Hills Capital is thrilled to announce its partnership with CPS Infusion (“CPS”) and platform investment in Infusion Therapy. The Partnership was formed in August 2025 and is poised to continue its growth plan in target markets.

Greater Atlanta, GA based CPS Infusion provides best-in-class outpatient infusion therapy for rare and chronic disease patients. CPS was founded by Dr. Marcus Crawford and has grown to seven locations across Greater Atlanta with near-term plans to continue growth across the state.

CPS specializes in providing complex biologic medical therapies to patients with chronic diseases in a comfortable outpatient environment. The Company’s patient-centered approach, MD leadership and highly trained nurses sets it apart as a clear market leader.

Matt Pettit, Founder of Seven Hills Capital, stated, "This investment represents nearly two years’ worth of effort in finding the right partner for our Infusion thesis. CPS and Dr. Crawford clearly differentiate on patient service, community partnerships and a deep desire to treat patients in need. We are excited to reaffirm our commitment to thematic business building in our Seven Hills’ geographic footprint."

About CPS Infusion

CPS Infusion is dedicated to the administration of complex biologic medical therapies to patients in a comfortable outpatient setting. Infusion therapy is used to treat individuals who suffer from chronic diseases often treated within the specialties of neurology, rheumatology, gastroenterology, immunology, and ophthalmology. CPS partners with physicians in these specialties to arrange and administer the appropriate therapy for patients based on the treatment plan outlined by the referring physician. CPS’ patient centered approach to infusion therapy distinguishes its centers from the often-impersonal setting created in the hospital. For more information, please visit CPS Infusion – IV Infusion Therapy Treatment

About Seven Hills Capital

Seven Hills Capital is an operator centric private equity firm, focused exclusively on opportunities within healthcare services. Founded by former operators, Seven Hills believes in building long-term businesses through collaboration with all stakeholders. For more information, please visit http://www.7hillscap.com.