-

Joe Hand Promotions and Netflix Partner to Bring Canelo vs. Crawford Mega-Event to Commercial Establishments

Undisputed Super Middleweight World Championship

Saturday, Sept. 13 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

original Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford

Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Joe Hand Promotions, the nation’s leading provider of live sports content to commercial establishments, today announced a partnership with Netflix to deliver one of the most anticipated boxing events in recent history—Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence “Bud” Crawford on Saturday, Sept. 13to bars, restaurants, casinos and other commercial venues throughout the U.S. and Canada. At commercial establishments, the Netflix broadcast will be available via DirecTV for Business, DISH and streaming.

This collaboration marks the third time a Netflix live sporting event of this scale will be distributed across the commercial marketplace following last November’s record-setting Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event—which was distributed by Joe Hand Promotions to more locations than any other boxing event on record—and this summer’s Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 event. This alignment ensures that fans can experience one of boxing’s most historic matchups in a shared, high-energy setting.

In addition to distribution, Joe Hand Promotions brings significant marketing support to its commercial partners, equipping establishments with customized promotional tools and resources to help drive customer traffic and maximize event visibility. This support not only amplifies exposure for the marquee event, it also adds value by ensuring that the fight is showcased in front of the broadest possible audience.

“As Netflix expands its live event offerings, this partnership provides an unprecedented opportunity to bring one of the biggest fights in the sport to fans in a communal environment,” said Joe Hand, Jr., president of Joe Hand Promotions. “Canelo vs. Crawford is more than a fight — it’s a global sporting event, and we’re thrilled to help deliver it to audiences across North America.”

Fans looking for a location to watch the event can use Joe Hand Promotion’s proprietary bar finder tool, OnTap Sports, to find licensed venues near them, searchable by event and region.

For commercial establishments interested in licensing the event, visit www.JoeHandPromotions.com or call 1-800-557-4263.

About Joe Hand Promotions

Joe Hand Promotions brings fan communities from mainstream sports and entertainment into the top corporate and independently owned bars and restaurants, theaters, casinos, and other commercial establishments to provide the best viewing experience outside of the arena. As the commercial content partner for some of the nation’s top live-sports media properties, Joe Hand Promotions is the leader in the out-of-home live sports and entertainment media distribution industry. For over 50 years, Joe Hand Promotions has seamlessly connected commercial establishments with live sports, which has successfully driven traffic and increased revenues, time and time again. The Joe Hand Promotions team is more than the distributor, but also the advisor in this fast-growing industry.

Contacts

Media Contact:
DeBlasio Communications for Joe Hand Promotions
Chris DeBlasio, cdeblasio99@gmail.com

Contact:
Joe Hand Promotions: marketing@joehandpromotions.com

Industry:

Joe Hand Promotions

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact:
DeBlasio Communications for Joe Hand Promotions
Chris DeBlasio, cdeblasio99@gmail.com

Contact:
Joe Hand Promotions: marketing@joehandpromotions.com

More News From Joe Hand Promotions

Joe Hand Promotions and ESPN Announce Multi-Year Extension to Deliver Year-Round Live Sports to Commercial Venues

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Joe Hand Promotions (JHP), the nation’s largest and most experienced distributor of premium live sports television to commercial establishments, and ESPN jointly today announced a multi-year extension of their agreement for ESPN+ for Business, enlisting JHP to continue to provide an unparalleled lineup of live sports programming to bars, restaurants, casinos, and other commercial venues nationwide. This renewed agreement covers seven (7) exclusive sports channels...

Joe Hand Promotions and Most Valuable Promotions Join Forces to Deliver Two Summer Blockbusters to Commercial Establishments Across North America

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Joe Hand Promotions (JHP), the premier distributor of live sports content to commercial establishments, and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), the trailblazing boxing promotion founded by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, have partnered once again to deliver two of the most highly anticipated boxing events of the summer to bars, restaurants, casinos, and commercial venues across North America. The partnership extends from the wildly successful Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson e...

Joe Hand Promotions Sets New Standard in Live Sports Commercial Distribution with Unprecedented Spring Run

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Joe Hand Promotions (JHP), the nation's premier and largest distributor of premium live sports content to commercial establishments, is once again demonstrating its unmatched leadership across sports and entertainment with a historic run of four premium events across three consecutive weekends, spanning April 26 – May 10, 2025. Kicking off with DAZN Boxing’s thrilling event in London last Saturday, where Conor Benn delivered a spectacular victory over Chris Eubank...
Back to Newsroom