Joe Hand Promotions and Netflix Partner to Bring Canelo vs. Crawford Mega-Event to Commercial Establishments

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Joe Hand Promotions, the nation’s leading provider of live sports content to commercial establishments, today announced a partnership with Netflix to deliver one of the most anticipated boxing events in recent history—Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence “Bud” Crawford on Saturday, Sept. 13—to bars, restaurants, casinos and other commercial venues throughout the U.S. and Canada. At commercial establishments, the Netflix broadcast will be available via DirecTV for Business, DISH and streaming.

This collaboration marks the third time a Netflix live sporting event of this scale will be distributed across the commercial marketplace following last November’s record-setting Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event—which was distributed by Joe Hand Promotions to more locations than any other boxing event on record—and this summer’s Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 event. This alignment ensures that fans can experience one of boxing’s most historic matchups in a shared, high-energy setting.

In addition to distribution, Joe Hand Promotions brings significant marketing support to its commercial partners, equipping establishments with customized promotional tools and resources to help drive customer traffic and maximize event visibility. This support not only amplifies exposure for the marquee event, it also adds value by ensuring that the fight is showcased in front of the broadest possible audience.

“As Netflix expands its live event offerings, this partnership provides an unprecedented opportunity to bring one of the biggest fights in the sport to fans in a communal environment,” said Joe Hand, Jr., president of Joe Hand Promotions. “Canelo vs. Crawford is more than a fight — it’s a global sporting event, and we’re thrilled to help deliver it to audiences across North America.”

Fans looking for a location to watch the event can use Joe Hand Promotion’s proprietary bar finder tool, OnTap Sports, to find licensed venues near them, searchable by event and region.

For commercial establishments interested in licensing the event, visit www.JoeHandPromotions.com or call 1-800-557-4263.

About Joe Hand Promotions

Joe Hand Promotions brings fan communities from mainstream sports and entertainment into the top corporate and independently owned bars and restaurants, theaters, casinos, and other commercial establishments to provide the best viewing experience outside of the arena. As the commercial content partner for some of the nation’s top live-sports media properties, Joe Hand Promotions is the leader in the out-of-home live sports and entertainment media distribution industry. For over 50 years, Joe Hand Promotions has seamlessly connected commercial establishments with live sports, which has successfully driven traffic and increased revenues, time and time again. The Joe Hand Promotions team is more than the distributor, but also the advisor in this fast-growing industry.