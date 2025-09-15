Alibaba.com Partners with Slope to Deliver Flexible Payment Options for U.S. Business Buyers at Checkout

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Slope, the AI-powered credit and risk infrastructure provider, announced today their partnership with Alibaba.com on “Pay Later for Business,” an embedded financing solution enabling U.S. business buyers to conveniently manage payments and cash flow directly at checkout.

With this integration, qualified business buyers on Alibaba.com can apply for flexible payment terms without disrupting their purchasing flow. Slope’s real-time underwriting technology assesses business buyers based on live transaction and financial data, delivering rapid credit decisions while enhancing accessibility to capital for a broad range of businesses.

"Alibaba.com continuously pushes boundaries to deliver exceptional value to our users,” said Issac Chen, Senior Director of Global Commerce Solutions and Services at Alibaba.com. “Through the partnership with Slope, we provide flexible and intelligent financing options for our business buyers, helping them grow by enabling a smoother purchasing experience and greater confidence.”

“Today’s buyers expect financial tools that align seamlessly with their existing workflows,” said Lawrence Lin Murata, CEO and Co-founder of Slope. “Our collaboration with Alibaba.com demonstrates how intelligent credit infrastructure can support business growth and cash flow management exactly where buyers already operate.”

This partnership highlights Slope’s active collaborations with major global retailers and platforms, and marks the first of several significant partnerships slated for announcement later this year. Slope continues to rapidly expand its infrastructure to power embedded financial services at scale, enabling global platforms to deliver sophisticated financial tools effortlessly integrated into the customer experience.

About Slope

Slope is defining a new category of credit and risk infrastructure, empowering platforms to embed seamless financial capabilities directly into their user experiences. Slope’s real-time underwriting technology enables instant, intelligent capital deployment, transforming how digital platforms deliver financial services to businesses of all sizes. Learn more at slopepay.com.

Disclosure: Slope is a financial technology company, not a bank. The Pay Later for Business program on Alibaba.com is powered by Slope’s real-time AI underwriting technology and Balance, another fintech provider. Credit products powered by Slope are originated by Lead Bank, Member FDIC.