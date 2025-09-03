Sovos Partners with Epicor to Deliver AI-Powered Tax Compliance for Manufacturing and Distribution Companies

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sovos, a leading provider of global tax compliance software, today announced a strategic partnership with Epicor, a global leader in industry-specific enterprise software solutions. This collaboration integrates Sovos' AI-powered tax compliance platform with Epicor Kinetic ERP, delivering automated, real-time tax management capabilities to manufacturing and distribution companies worldwide.

Companies in the manufacturing and distribution industries are increasingly investing in platforms that connect and analyze operational data in real-time to drive more informed decision-making and operational efficiency. This partnership addresses the growing demand for connected and intelligent business systems.

Addressing Complex Compliance Challenges

As supply chain operations become increasingly connected, compliance burdens continue to expand and grow more complex across global markets. The Sovos-Epicor integration transforms how manufacturers and distributors manage tax compliance by delivering a unified, automated approach that spans VAT, sales tax, and e-invoicing mandates across multiple jurisdictions.

"Effective tax compliance should fuel business expansion rather than create obstacles, and our solution delivers on that promise," said Chris Clinton, chief partner officer at Sovos. "We handle the complexities of worldwide tax requirements, freeing our clients to concentrate on scaling their operations. This collaboration between Epicor's industry knowledge and Sovos’ compliance technology provides customers with a distinct market advantage."

Sovos' always-on tax compliance solution is purpose-built in the cloud and powered by artificial intelligence to automate tax calculations in real-time. For Epicor Kinetic customers, this integration eliminates manual processes, reduces compliance errors, and provides the scalability needed to adapt as tax regulations evolve globally.

"Epicor is investing in a connected AI-driven ecosystem that transforms how companies run proactively, intelligently, and at scale. It's what we call Cognitive ERP," said Kerrie Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer and SVP of Product, Epicor. "Our partnership with Sovos will help Epicor customers eliminate the friction that slows down compliance processes, while laying the foundation for a more connected business."

Delivering Measurable Business Value

The Sovos-Epicor integration provides Epicor Kinetic customers with immediate operational benefits, including:

No more spreadsheets and time-consuming reconciliations Improved accuracy and efficiency: Automated real-time tax calculations reduce filing errors

Fewer missed deadlines and reduced audit preparation time Reduced financial risk: Significantly lower risk of penalties and compliance failures

The solution addresses the critical need for manufacturers and distributors to maintain compliance across multiple tax jurisdictions while focusing resources on core business growth initiatives.

About Sovos

Sovos transforms tax compliance from a business requirement into a growth driver. The Sovos Compliance Cloud platform helps businesses identify, determine, and report on tax obligations globally, processing 16+ billion transactions annually across almost 200 countries.

More than 100,000 customers, including half the Fortune 500, trust Sovos’ expertise and integration capabilities. Learn more at sovos.com.

About Epicor

Epicor is a global leader in industry-specific enterprise software solutions for manufacturing, distribution, retail, and services organizations. With over 50 years of experience, Epicor's solutions are designed to drive increased efficiency and improve profitability for businesses of all sizes. The company's cloud-based Kinetic platform delivers cognitive ERP capabilities that help organizations operate more intelligently and adaptively in today's dynamic business environment.