State Street Corporation and Apex Fintech Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership to Address Growing Global Wealth Market Opportunity

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) and Apex Fintech Solutions announced today a strategic partnership that includes a minority investment by State Street into Apex Fintech Solutions. State Street will leverage Apex’s digital custody and clearing platform to expand State Street’s wealth services offerings to the global wealth management industry.

Apex Fintech Solutions is a global financial technology platform powering investing infrastructure, digital custody, clearing, and access to US markets with more than 200 clients and 22 million brokerage accounts that hold over $200 billion in assets worldwide. Apex delivers a flexible, modular platform that allows wealth managers and fintech innovators to launch new products, scale efficiently, and integrate seamlessly across the ecosystem. Apex combines cutting-edge technology with a client-first approach to create smarter, more connected financial experiences.

The State Street/Apex partnership will deliver a differentiated, fully digital, globally scalable, custody and clearing solution and experience for wealth advisors and self-directed wealth platforms as well as their clients around the world. State Street will bring its global client base, institutional infrastructure, core custody and platform services, and its ecosystem of specialist partners. Through Charles River Development Wealth, State Street delivers front-office software and data solutions to large enterprise wealth managers, reporting more than $3 trillion in assets. In addition, State Street Investment Management oversees more than $1 trillion in wealth-related assets.

Apex brings its market-leading expertise in modern, API-driven, digital wealth solutions that democratizes access to investing, clearing and execution capabilities at scale, along with its digital, scalable custody platform that will support advisors serving high-net-worth clients while also enabling self-service for the mass affluent.

“At State Street, our institutional investor clients look to us as an essential partner, to deliver leading investment services and platforms, data, expertise, and solutions that accelerate performance and decision making,” said John Plansky, executive vice president and head of State Street Wealth Services. “This partnership with Apex augments our wealth services capabilities and positions us to bring the same level of focus and execution excellence, as we provide technology and services to the growing global wealth customers’ investment goals.”

“Wealth management is on the precipice of enormous change driven by rapid market innovation and investor expectations,” said Bill Capuzzi, chief executive officer of Apex Fintech Solutions. “For firms to capitalize on that change, they need backend systems and capabilities that are fast, flexible and secure. For over a decade, Apex has fueled the fintech revolution by solving the hard challenges needed to expand and improve investing for everyone. We look forward to working with State Street to drive the future of wealth management by enabling the global advisor-based market to launch, scale and innovate at unprecedented speed.”

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $49.0 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $5.1 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2025, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 52,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of June 30, 2025 includes approximately $116 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated

About Apex Fintech Solutions

Apex Fintech Solutions is a fintech powerhouse enabling seamless access, frictionless investing, and investor education for all. Apex’s suite of scalable solutions fuel innovation and evolution for hundreds of today’s market leaders, challengers, change makers, and visionaries. The Company’s digital ecosystem creates an environment where clients with the biggest ideas are empowered to change the world. Apex works to ensure their partners succeed on the frontlines of the industry via bespoke solutions through its Apex Clearing™, Apex Advisor Solutions™, and Apex Silver™ brands. For more information, visit the Apex Fintech Solutions website: www.ApexFintechSolutions.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of United States securities laws, including statements about our goals and expectations regarding our strategic partnership and minority investment with Apex Fintech Solutions to create a digital custody and clearing services platform to expand State Street’s global wealth services offerings to the global wealth management industry and related matters, as well as regarding our strategy, growth and sales prospects, the market outlook and business environment. Forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by such forward-looking terminology as “create,” “will,” “expect,” “innovate,” “forward,” “aim,” “poised,” “plan,” “priority,” “intend,” “outcome,” “future,” “strategy,” “target,” “objective,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “may,” and “goal,” or similar statements or variations of such terms. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, are inherently uncertain, are based on current assumptions that are difficult to predict and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in those statements. Important factors that may affect future results and outcomes include, but are not limited to: completion of the strategic partnership and minority investment remains subject to closing conditions; our and the strategic partnership’s development and completion of new products and services, including those relating to wealth services, may impose costs on us, involve dependencies on third parties and may expose us to increased risks; strategic partnerships and minority investments, divestitures, and the integration, retention and development of the benefits of these transactions, pose risks for our business; and we are subject to intense competition, which could negatively affect our profitability. Other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by any forward-looking statements are set forth in our 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent SEC filings. We encourage investors to read these filings, particularly the sections on risk factors, for additional information with respect to any forward-looking statements and prior to making any investment decision. The forward-looking statements contained in this News Release should not be relied on as representing our expectations or beliefs as of any time subsequent to the time this News Release is first issued, and we do not undertake efforts to revise those forward-looking statements to reflect events after that time.

