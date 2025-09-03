IntelePeer and Waterfield Tech Partner to Deliver Agentic AI That Unlocks Faster ROI for Enterprise Contact Centers

DANIA BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IntelePeer, a leading provider of end‑to‑end conversational AI solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Waterfield Tech, a global customer‑experience engineering firm. By integrating IntelePeer’s agentic AI platform into Waterfield Tech’s portfolio, the companies will give enterprises a rapid, low‑risk path to modernizing customer interactions, regardless of whether their contact‑center infrastructure is on‑premises, in the cloud, or hybrid.

“By fusing Waterfield Tech’s deep CX engineering expertise with IntelePeer’s agent‑centric AI, we’re giving enterprises a fast track to measurable outcomes: more than 40 percent deflection of repetitive calls, double‑digit revenue lift from proactive outreach, and rollouts that take weeks - not quarters,” said Evan Jones, Chief Customer Officer at Waterfield Tech. “This is progress without disruption. Customers keep the platforms they trust while gaining the next generation of intelligent automation.”

Frank Fawzi, CEO of IntelePeer, added, “Waterfield Tech has spent decades optimizing complex contact centers. Pairing that expertise with our AI platform, which already processes over 1 billion automated interactions a year, lets enterprises adopt powerful automation at their own pace while maximizing existing investments.”

Partnership Highlights

Unified agentic AI platform. IntelePeer’s Conversational AI Platform plugs into voice and digital channels, orchestrating human‑like interactions that reduce handle time and boost customer satisfaction.

No rip‑and‑replace. Pre‑built connectors and low‑code tooling let organizations layer automation onto Avaya, Genesys, Cisco, and other major environments without downtime.

Outcome‑focused accelerators. Joint implementation frameworks target 30‑day deployments and tie success to KPIs such as call deflection, conversion, and Net Promoter Score.

Solution Snapshots

SmartAgent™ automates inbound scheduling, payments, and FAQs for healthcare groups, cutting front‑office costs while improving self‑service adoption.

SmartOffice™ extends automation across multi‑facility organizations, resolving routine inquiries end‑to‑end and freeing staff for complex needs.

To see IntelePeer’s solutions in action, join a live demo; for more information, visit: www.IntelePeer.ai.

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer streamlines customer interactions, enabling businesses and contact centers to lower costs, improve the customer experience, and accelerate return on investment. Harnessing the power of agentic AI, IntelePeer’s Conversational AI Platform delivers speed, observability, visibility, and flexibility — all built on top of a global, secure communications network. Producing human-like interactions, the platform automates voice and digital customer service capabilities and provides industry-leading time-to-value with solutions that work seamlessly with existing enterprise software and infrastructure, and easy-to-use tools that can be utilized by anyone.

About Waterfield Tech

Waterfield Tech transforms customer engagement for organizations worldwide. Operating across six continents, our employees leverage a consultative, client-centric approach to design, build, and manage scalable, omnichannel and AI-enabled customer experience solutions. Our breakthrough innovations in contact center technology, applied artificial intelligence (AAI), and workforce engagement reduce business costs, improve customer satisfaction, and help customers deploy a smarter utilization of the human workforce. To learn more, visit https://waterfieldtech.com.