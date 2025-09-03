Colts & Invst Announce Official Wealth Management Partnership

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Indianapolis Colts today announced a new multi-year partnership with Invst, a leading wealth-building firm with roots in Indiana, making it the Official Wealth Partner of the Colts.

This partnership brings together two hometown companies committed to excellence, leadership and building stronger communities and is aligned with Invst’s mission to help one million people achieve financial freedom over the next decade.

Through the collaboration, Invst will be able to share its expert advice and guidance with Colts fans and customers to help them build and manage wealth and plan for their families’ financial future.

Invst will extend its visibility through Colts.com, postseason newsletters, stadium presence at all Colts home games at Lucas Oil Stadium, gameday integration and a joint service event with the Colts Rookie Academy.

What’s more, Invst will provide Colts players, coaches and staff with financial education, wealth protection strategies and legacy planning,

“At Invst, we’re intentional with every relationship,” said Scott Jarred, CEO of Invst. “The Colts embody what we stand for – hard work, growth, and a commitment to something bigger than themselves. Together, we are not just creating financial strategies, we are building futures, empowering families and investing back into the very communities we love.”

The partnership reflects a shared mindset: a belief in abundance, a drive to win, and a purpose to uplift others.

“We’re proud to partner with another Indiana company in Invst who shares our goal of reaching and impacting as many people and communities as we can in a positive way,” said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts Chief Commercial Officer. "Through this partnership, Invst will be able to engage with Colts platforms to share valuable advice with fans and customers on planning for a financially sound future.”

About Invst. Invst is a national wealth advisory firm serving growth-minded individuals, entrepreneurs, and athletes who are ready to make money work for them. We provide personalized strategies across personal wealth, business ownership, private equity, and real estate, helping people build freedom, legacy, and lasting impact. As an independent Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm, Invst has clients in over 40 states with offices in Indiana, Florida, New Jersey, and NYC. Learn more at invst.com or follow us @invst.