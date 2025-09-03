Infobip and Virgin Atlantic Boost Online Check-In Rates at London Heathrow With WhatsApp Messaging

VODNJAN, Croatia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global communications platform Infobip has partnered with Virgin Atlantic to significantly increase online check-in rates for passengers departing from London Heathrow through an innovative WhatsApp messaging solution. Powered by Infobip’s customer engagement platform Moments, this faster, more convenient check-in process improves the passenger experience while boosting operational efficiency.

To encourage people to check in before they arrive at the airport, passengers receive a WhatsApp message with a direct link to the airline’s app or website. For those not reachable via WhatsApp, the system automatically switches to SMS, ensuring maximum coverage. This automated approach encourages passengers to check in before they arrive at the airport, helping reduce congestion and wait times at airport desks. Once checked in, passengers receive additional helpful information such as terminal number and zone via WhatsApp.

The main goal of the initiative is to increase the number of travellers checking in online before arriving at the airport. The solution has delivered impressive results. Since introducing the Infobip-powered messaging solution, Virgin Atlantic reports an 11% increase in online check-in rates. Key features include targeted messaging, automated reminders, and robust message delivery mechanisms.

Simon Langthorne, Head of CRM at Virgin Atlantic, commented: “We’re thrilled to see these results from our partnership with Infobip. Empowering our guests with convenient, real-time notifications via WhatsApp not only enhances the customer journey but also streamlines our airport operations. This initiative is part of our broader commitment to using smart, guest-first technology to improve every stage of the travel experience.”

Ante Pamuković, President of International Business at Infobip, added: “This collaboration demonstrates how digital messaging solutions can drive tangible business outcomes and improve customer satisfaction. We’re proud to support Virgin Atlantic and look forward to developing additional innovations in the passenger journey together.”

Virgin Atlantic intends to roll out this successful solution to other major UK airports, including Edinburgh and Manchester, later this year, reaching more passengers with a frictionless check-in experience.

While WhatsApp is highly popular in the UK, Infobip’s platform supports multichannel capabilities. Communications can easily be adapted in other countries or regions where platforms like RCS or SMS are preferred, ensuring airlines can reach passengers on their preferred messaging app wherever they are.

