8am MyCase and NetDocuments Partner to Simplify Legal Document Access For Attorneys

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8am MyCase, a leading legal practice management solution, announced today a new integration with NetDocuments, the #1 cloud-native DMS that makes legal work easier through purpose-built automation and AI throughout the document lifecycle. This integration allows MyCase users to access and manage their NetDocuments workspaces and files directly from within their MyCase account.

“This partnership addresses a real need we hear often from small and mid-sized firms,” said Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of 8am. “Many of them rely on NetDocuments for their document management. They don’t have to choose between systems or duplicate work. They get the tools they want, all in one place.”

Law firms facing growing caseloads and client demands now have a powerful new way to streamline their work. The new embedded integration between NetDocuments and MyCase brings documents directly into a unified workspace, eliminating the need to switch between platforms.

With the embedded view, NetDocuments files appear instantly within MyCase, and all edits sync automatically back to NetDocuments. Legal professionals can quickly locate and manage files with smart search, tags, and built-in version tracking—plus AI-powered filtering, case-specific workspaces, and secure sharing. This streamlined approach helps firms boost productivity, reduce administrative overhead, and focus more time on serving clients.

“We are excited to welcome 8am MyCase to the growing ecosystem of integrated partners at NetDocuments,” stated Reza Parisia, VP of Partnerships at NetDocuments. “This reflects our ongoing commitment to connecting legal professionals with the tools they rely on every day— delivering a seamless, secure experience that enables them to do their best work.”

This announcement follows the recent launch of 8am, a leading professional business platform, signaling the company’s evolution to a unified platform for software, payments, and financial services. MyCase, an 8am solution, enables over 65,000 professionals to operate with the speed, precision, and performance of a modern legal business.

About 8am (formerly AffiniPay)

Founded in 2005, 8am is a professional business platform purpose-built for the needs of legal, accounting, and other client-focused professionals. The 8am platform includes 8am LawPay, 8am CPACharge, 8am MyCase, 8am CasePeer, 8am DocketWise - providing integrated solutions that supports every phase of the professional services business. Recognized for 14 consecutive years on the Inc. 5000’s list of fastest-growing companies, 8am empowers more than 260,000 professionals across North America. To learn more, visit 8am.com.

About NetDocuments

NetDocuments helps legal professionals to do their best work with an intelligent document management system (DMS) that goes beyond the organization to deliver seamless AI, powerful workflows, and smarter user experiences. The #1 cloud-native DMS for over 25 years, NetDocuments supports over 7,000 organizations globally, integrates with 150+ technologies, and provides best-in-class tools for search, collaboration, automation, and security. Learn more at netdocuments.com ⓒ 2025 NetDocuments Software, Inc., All rights reserved.