Spark Biomedical and Velentium Medical Strengthen Partnership Through Launch of New Femtech Wellness Product

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spark Biomedical and Velentium Medical, longtime partners in neuromodulation device development, today announced their partnership in the launch of OhmBody™, a division of Spark Biomedical pioneering a non-invasive wellness product intended to help reduce cramps and unhealthy amounts of menstrual blood loss, as well as “provide support for other disruptive effects of your period like fatigue, gastric discomfort, and emotional fluctuations while supporting balance from the inside out” (Spark Biomedical).

The partnership enables Spark Biomedical’s strategic expansion into the rapidly growing femtech sector and underscores Velentium Medical’s continued leadership in full-service medical device design and manufacturing.

OhmBody™ is a discreet, wearable wellness device designed to support common menstrual challenges—without hormones or surgery. Comfortable, portable, and easy to use, OhmBody™ offers a science-backed, drug-free alternative for women seeking better options during their cycle. Because for the one in three women facing menstrual disruptions, better care shouldn’t be out of reach.

Daniel Powell, CEO and Co-Founder of Spark Biomedical, commented, “Velentium Medical has been an exceptional partner to Spark Biomedical for many years. Together, we collaborated on the design and manufacturing of both generations of our Sparrow device, which ultimately earned FDA clearance for opioid withdrawal treatment. Now, as we expand our product line into the vast, untapped market of women’s health, Velentium has once again been instrumental, helping us bring OhmBody™ to scale and deliver it to the masses.”

Matt Hanks, CEO of Velentium Medical, added, “We are honored to serve Spark Biomedical as their contract design and manufacturing organization of choice, and thrilled to help Spark Biomedical change women’s lives for a better world.”

The opportunity in the emerging femtech space presents a significant untapped market. In the category of menstrual care alone, the global market is estimated at $23.25 billion in 2024 and projected to grow at 6.98% CAGR through 2032, with consumer demand increasing for solutions that prioritize wellness, personalization, and non-invasive care (Fortune Business Insights).

For more information about OhmBody™, visit www.ohmbody.com.

To learn more about Velentium Medical’s full-service CDMO capabilities, visit www.velentiummedical.com.

About Spark Biomedical

Spark Biomedical, Inc. is a leading U.S.-based medical device developer, committed to unlocking the potential of bioelectronic medicine and bringing to market novel wearable neurostimulation treatment options in neurological health, women's health, and hemostasis. Spark leverages its neuroscience and engineering expertise to empower healthcare providers and researchers with innovative, evidence-based tools designed to address complex care situations which exceed the capabilities of existing treatment options. Spark has received funding from federal institutions, such as the NIH and DoD, and continues to partner with private and academic institutions. Spark Biomedical is empowering a better way forward for the future of patient care and medical technology. For more information, visit www.sparkbiomedical.com.

About Velentium Medical

Velentium Medical is a full service CDMO, serving medtech clients worldwide to securely design, manufacture, and test class two and class three medical devices. Velentium Medical’s four units include research and development-- pairing electronic and mechanical design, embedded firmware, mobile app development, and cloud systems with the human factor studies and systems engineering necessary to streamline medical device regulatory approval; contract manufacturing-- building medical products at the prototype, clinical, and commercial levels in the US, as well as in low cost regions in 1345 certified and FDA registered Class VII clean rooms; cybersecurity—generating the 12 cybersecurity design artifacts required for FDA submission; and automated test systems, assuring that every device produced is exactly the same as the device that was approved. Visit www.velentiummedical.com to explore how we can work together to change lives for a better world.

Contacts

Media:
Dan Purvis
dan.purvis@velentiummedical.com

