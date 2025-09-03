GlobalLogic and American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) Announce Partnership to Establish Inclusive AI Governance Framework

WASHINGTON & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group Company and leader in digital engineering, today announced a pioneering strategic partnership with The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), a leading national cross-disability rights organization advocating for full civil rights for over 70 million disabled Americans. Together, they will establish a comprehensive Inclusive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Governance Framework, designed to ensure fairness, privacy preservation, and accessibility for people with disabilities across all AI systems and models.

AI is reshaping how we work and live. To ensure people with disabilities get to lead and participate in digital experiences and interact with physical devices powered by AI, the Inclusive AI Governance Framework will provide a practical blueprint that helps build fairness, privacy, and accessibility into AI solutions from day one. Co-created with people with disabilities, the framework helps organizations design for universal use across software, intelligent agents, connected devices, and robotics. It also helps to embed safeguards that protect agency and autonomy and move beyond after-the-fact accommodation to inclusive co-creation. This approach aligns with evolving regulations and sets a higher bar for safe, trustworthy systems and equitable participation in the AI economy.

This partnership, announced shortly after the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), marks an unprecedented integration of lived experience with cutting-edge AI expertise on a global scale. By integrating AAPD’s profound insights and policy leadership with GlobalLogic’s deep digital engineering and AI governance capabilities, the initiative aims to set a new industry standard for genuinely inclusive and empowering AI worldwide.

"As a Hitachi Group Company, our mission to engineer impact for people and the planet is at the core of this partnership. We are committed to building AI solutions that are not only innovative but also inherently fair, private, and accessible to everyone,” said Yuriy Yuzifovich, Chief Technology Officer, AI at GlobalLogic. “Collaborating with AAPD allows us to embed lived experience directly into the foundational principles of AI governance, ensuring technology serves all of humanity, fulfilling the spirit of the ADA in the digital realm."

Maria Town, President and CEO of AAPD, emphasized the transformative potential of the collaboration: "For too long, technology has been a double-edged sword that both provides solutions and creates barriers for disabled people. This partnership with GlobalLogic is a powerful demonstration of the 'Nothing About Us Without Us' principle in action. As we reflect on 35 years of the ADA, this collaboration ensures that accessibility and inclusion are not afterthoughts, but fundamental pillars of AI development. We are grateful to partner with GlobalLogic to build a future where AI can empower, rather than exclude."

GlobalLogic will serve as a strategic partner and trusted advisor, guiding clients in establishing and integrating the Inclusive AI Governance Framework into their long-term technology roadmaps. This includes providing strategic advisory, framework development, and specialized digital engineering services focused on embedding ethical AI practices directly into core technology development and operational workflows.

This landmark partnership between GlobalLogic and AAPD is poised to redefine the landscape of AI development, moving beyond compliance to proactively engineer a future where technology truly serves all of humanity. By integrating lived experience with cutting-edge digital engineering, this collaboration sets a new global benchmark for ethical, accessible, and inclusive AI, fostering a more equitable digital future.

