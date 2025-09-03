BambooHR and Marketing Architects Launch First National TV Campaign to Build Brand Visibility

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HR software provider BambooHR expands its media strategy with the launch of a national TV campaign, created in partnership with All-Inclusive TV agency Marketing Architects. The campaign will air across national linear and streaming TV.

HR platform BambooHR steps into the TV advertising spotlight with a bold campaign launched in partnership with Marketing Architects. Share

BambooHR previously used streaming TV. But for its first step into national linear TV, the brand turned to Marketing Architects because of the agency’s experience with many of the largest B2B advertisers on TV. The campaign launch is timed for fall, a key season in the HR calendar.

The HR platform has earned high brand positivity among mid-sized businesses. However, awareness had room to grow. This campaign is designed to reach new customers and strengthen recognition in a competitive category.

“Visibility has always been our hurdle,” says Peter Sengenberger, Senior Manager, Demand Generation, Brand & Social Media at BambooHR. “We aren't looking to change how people think about us. We need more people to know us in the first place.”

The creative team used ScriptSooth, Marketing Architects’ AI-powered pretesting platform, to test and refine concepts for clarity, relevance, and memorability, qualities that are just as critical in B2B as in B2C.

“All brands, regardless of their vertical, need to stand out,” says Devan Futterer, VP Client Growth at Marketing Architects. “More B2B companies are realizing that national TV helps them build credibility and scale faster than many digital channels can on their own.”

About BambooHR

BambooHR is the leading HR software solution that sets people free to do great work. It manages the complex work of supporting employees and succeeding as a business while giving leaders all the data they need to make informed, strategic decisions.

Intuitively designed and easy-to-use HR, payroll, and benefits administration where everything works together means less focus on process and more on growing what matters most—people.

BambooHR is the trusted partner of HR professionals at more than 33,000 companies with employees in over 190 countries and 50 industries, supporting millions of users throughout their employee experience.

About Marketing Architects

Marketing Architects is an All-Inclusive TV agency that rebuilt the traditional agency model to help brands drive profitable growth. Founded in Minneapolis, Marketing Architects has spent 25 years building homegrown technology to solve TV's pricing, measurement and scale challenges. For more information, please visit www.marketingarchitects.com.