Walmart+ Celebrates 5th Anniversary with Expanded Video Streaming Choices

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walmart+ is offering members greater control over their entertainment experience by introducing an enhanced video streaming benefit - Video Streaming Choice – as well as a new streaming partner – Peacock, joining longtime partner Paramount+. Beginning on September 15, Walmart+ members will be able to choose between the ad-supported plans of Peacock and Paramount+ at no additional cost, further enhancing the value and flexibility of their membership.

Since its launch in 2020 with three core benefits, Walmart+ has rapidly expanded, now offering twelve benefits and counting, still for only $98 a year. Offerings include free same day delivery on grocery and Rx, free shipping with no order minimum, deeper gas discounts, and 5% unlimited cashback through the newly announced OnePay CashRewards Credit Card.

“The additional option of Peacock Premium adds even more value and more choice to our membership, without raising the price,” said Deepak Maini, SVP of Walmart+. “By offering the ability to switch between two top-tier video streaming services, we’re empowering our members to customize their entertainment experience and enjoy significant savings. This is just one of the many ways we’re evolving Walmart+ to meet the needs and wants of today’s consumer.”

With this enhanced benefit, members can access an array of premium entertainment. They’ll have the freedom to choose between Paramount+ Essential, featuring a vast selection of championship sports, iconic franchises, popular movies and hit original series such as NCIS: Tony & Ziva (premiering Sept 4), and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, or Peacock Premium, known for live sports, blockbuster films, reality TV favorites, next-day access to NBC and Bravo programming, and Spanish language content such as the Telemundo Hub. To make the offering even more flexible, members can switch between the two services every 90 days. This added level of flexibility is designed to cater to members’ diverse entertainment needs, placing Walmart+ in a league of its own as a dynamic, member-focused subscription service.

“This expanded partnership strengthens our collaboration across the NBCUniversal enterprise with Walmart and gives Walmart+ members seamless access to the wide variety of Peacock’s entertainment offering,” said Matt Schnaars, President, Platform Distribution & Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “Whether it’s live sports like the upcoming NBA season, Sunday Night Football, Emmy-winning reality series like The Traitors, original series including The Paper, or blockbuster films, Peacock has something for everyone.”

“Our partnership with Walmart has been a tremendous success in delivering Paramount+ as the first premium entertainment streaming service benefit for Walmart+ members," said Ray Hopkins, President, US Distribution, Paramount. "We're thrilled to celebrate this milestone anniversary with the extension of our partnership, continuing to bring blockbuster movies, iconic franchises, hit originals, and championship sports from our leading portfolio to one of the largest and most engaged member bases in the country."

Walmart+’s anniversary is the perfect time to explore its growing list of benefits. For more details about Walmart+ and its new streaming choices, visit www.walmartplus.com. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements as Walmart+ marks this milestone year with innovation and value designed around what its members care about most.