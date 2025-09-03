Clinician Nexus Announces Partnership with Ntracts to Streamline Clinician Onboarding and Contract Lifecycle Management

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clinician Nexus, a leading provider of clinical workforce solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Ntracts, the premier health care contract lifecycle management (CLM) solution.

This collaboration will allow health care organizations to seamlessly integrate Ntracts' enterprise-grade pre-employment contract and data collection capabilities into Clinician Nexus’ innovative Compensation Management solution. Together, they will deliver a comprehensive, data-driven toolset for hospitals and health systems to manage and align physician compensation, performance, and compliance more effectively during clinician onboarding and throughout their employment.

“We have seen a significant increase in the number of health systems who need help managing their complex physician agreements and compensation plans all in one place. By partnering with Ntracts, we are able to provide a more robust solution for addressing an organization’s most demanding contract requirements,” said Ted Chien, President and CEO, Clinician Nexus.

Ntracts brings more than 35 years of health care-specific contracting, compliance, and data management expertise to the partnership by offering built-in best practices, the ability to integrate custom compensation models into a contract database, and comprehensive reporting capabilities. This enables health care organizations to mitigate risk, maintain compliance, and drive consistency across all phases of the physician contract lifecycle – from term sheet negotiations and onboarding all the way through to steady state management.

“This partnership is about more than just technology – it’s about empowering health care organizations to make smarter, faster decisions that align physician performance with organizational goals,” said David Paschall, CEO, Ntracts.

This integration will help solve challenges that even the most advanced health care organizations face, including limited visibility into the total spend associated with physician compensation by specialty or individual provider. By embedding a contract lifecycle management system into the process, organizations gain centralized, real-time access to contract data, automated workflows, and robust reporting tools – enabling greater transparency, control, compliance, and satisfaction across the entire contract lifecycle.

“Effective management of physician compensation is critical to maintaining clinical alignment, regulatory compliance, and workforce engagement. Alongside Ntracts, we’re empowering our clients with the tools they need to automate and manage the complete lifecycle of contracts that impact physician compensation – supporting both strategic growth and operational excellence,” added Chien.

This partnership reflects Clinician Nexus’ commitment to transforming how health systems engage, compensate, and retain their clinical workforce. Together, Clinician Nexus and Ntracts deliver an integrated technology solution designed to meet the complex and evolving needs of modern health care organizations.

“By combining our purpose-built CLM solution with Clinician Nexus’ powerful compensation management capabilities, health systems can ensure contracts are not only well-managed but also closely aligned with their organizational goals,” said Paschall.

For more information on Clinician Nexus and our comprehensive Compensation Management solution, please visit www.cliniciannexus.com or contact us at 888.254.3503.

About Clinician Nexus

Clinician Nexus enables health systems to build a high-quality clinical workforce through transparency and insight into compensation, productivity, and clinical learning using a single software platform. Backed by extensive compensation and technical expertise plus industry-leading data, we deliver innovative approaches to help clients build, reward and retain their clinical workforce at every stage of the lifecycle. We are committed to providing our clients with outstanding guidance and support as they focus on shaping the future of health care. Learn more at cliniciannexus.com.

About Ntracts

Ntracts is the leading contract lifecycle management (CLM) solution built specifically for health care organizations. With 30+ years of industry expertise, Ntracts streamlines the health care contracting process, reduces compliance and financial risk, and supports organizations' strategic goals through built-in best practices, automated workflows, and user-friendly reporting tools. Learn more at ntracts.com.