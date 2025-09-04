Chiron Sports Group Partners With Athletes Including Rob Gronkowski and the McCourty Twins to Launch Legacy25 - a Private Investment Initiative Transforming US College Sports.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--College sports are a billion-dollar industry with one of the largest fanbases in global sports. An estimated 220 million Americans identify as NCAA fans, and marquee events like the college football playoffs and ‘March Madness’ consistently rank as the second most-watched sporting events in the U.S. - trailing only the Super Bowl.

In this new era, colleges who successfully master monetization will thrive, while those who fail to turn their audiences into assets will be left behind...the $13B+ college sports industry is on the brink of a historic gold rush.

While NCAA fanbases rival those of professional leagues, college programs have historically lacked the commercial sophistication or drive needed to fully monetize them. In the old model of college athletics, this didn’t matter: athlete recruitment was not reliant on revenue generation, and donors consistently stepped-in to cover budget shortfalls.

Now, with the onset of Name, Image & Likeness (NIL), athlete revenue-sharing and growing donor fatigue - that dynamic is being disrupted. In this new era, colleges who successfully master monetization will thrive, while those who fail to turn their audiences into assets will be left behind.

As colleges & conferences race to carve a new path to the podium, the $13B+ college sports industry is on the brink of a historic gold rush. To build a legacy that shapes the future of college sports, Legacy25 is targeting two types of investments:

Colleges & conferences (Gold miners): Delivering bespoke capital solutions to colleges and conferences, equipping them with the financial firepower and strategic guidance they need to go for gold. Sports ecosystem businesses (picks & shovels): Deploying growth equity investments into the companies that will provide the tools, technology, and services that enable a new era of monetization.

Legacy25 is being driven by a star-studded athlete roster, united by a shared commitment to strengthening the college athletics system that launched their own careers: Rob Gronkowski, Brian Hoyer, Devin & Jason McCourty, Matthew Slater, Kevin Youkilis, and Maya Brady.

Legacy25 has also partnered with leading Silicon Valley-backed technology companies at the forefront of the college sports revolution. With the college season underway, Legacy25 is carrying out roadshows across the country and continuing to advance discussions with conferences and colleges.

For more information, visit www.l-25.com or reach out to info@l-25.com