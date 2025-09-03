Patches Kids Care Joins Forces with Regent Surgical to Deliver Cutting-Edge Pediatric Surgery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regent Surgical (Regent), a national leader in ambulatory surgery care (ASC) management and development for health systems and physician practices, today announced its first partnership in the pediatric space. The company is partnering with Patches Kids Care to jointly develop and operate outpatient pediatric surgery centers, beginning with its flagship location in Houston.

This partnership underscores both organizations' commitment to advancing high-quality, patient-focused pediatric surgical care in outpatient settings. Pediatric ASCs provide a safe, convenient alternative to hospital-based procedures, and their growth is reflected in the fact that over 40% of U.S. health systems and providers have entered partnerships to manage these types of centers.

“Partnering to build the first pediatric-focused ASC in our portfolio is both a strategic milestone and a reflection of our commitment to advancing access to high-quality, specialized surgical care,” said Travis Messina, Chief Executive Officer of Regent. “By aligning with the experienced pediatric care providers at Patches, we will deliver a new standard of outpatient surgical care tailored to younger patients, while offering an enhanced experience to their families and supporting clinicians in a more efficient and flexible care environment.”

Pediatric ASCs are designed to address the distinct physical and emotional needs of children. They are staffed by pediatric-trained clinicians and structured around family-centered care.

According to findings from a 2021 study, pediatric orthopedic procedures performed at a freestanding ASC reported a complication rate as low as 3 percent, with only 16 of 3,780 patients requiring readmission within 30 days. These results were linked to specialized care teams, dedicated operating rooms, and precise preoperative protocols—reinforcing that pediatric surgeries can be delivered safely and effectively in outpatient settings.

“Children deserve care environments that are as thoughtful and specialized as the treatment they receive,” said Terrence Anderson, MD, Patches in Houston. “We’re looking forward to partnering with Regent to leverage their expertise in ASC development and operations, bringing high-quality, child-focused surgical care closer to home for families.”

“Patches Kids Care is deeply committed to advancing safe, convenient, and high-quality surgical care for children,” said Dan Leiberman, MD. “Partnering with Regent Surgical, a proven leader in ASC development and management, gives us the opportunity to extend that commitment on a larger scale. Together, we are excited to redefine what pediatric outpatient surgery can look like—creating environments where families feel supported, physicians have the resources they need, and children receive exceptional care close to home.”

In the coming months, the partnership will offer a diverse range of pediatric surgeries, including general surgery, orthopedic procedures, gastroenterology, gynecology, ophthalmology, ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgeries, urology, and dental procedures. This broad spectrum of services will ensure that children receive comprehensive, specialized care across multiple medical disciplines.

About Regent Surgical

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn. and founded in 2001, Regent Surgical is a leading partner to health systems and physician practices, specializing in the development, ownership and management of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) across the United States. With expertise in both single-site and multisite strategies, Regent leverages market-driven insights to develop customized roadmaps that foster growth and expand its presence within markets. Through their mission to redefine surgical care, Regent and its partners deliver superior clinical performance, patient experience and operational results to meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients alike. For more information, visit regentsh.com.

About Patches Kids Care

Patches is a national ambulatory surgery center (ASC) concept developed by Blueprint Ambulatory Surgery Concepts, created to bring safe, affordable, and child-focused surgical care to communities across the United States. Each Patches center is designed exclusively for children, combining fellowship-trained pediatric subspecialty surgeons and anesthesiologists with a kid-friendly environment that eases fear and anxiety. With its commitment to safety, efficiency, and family-centered care, Patches is building the leading network of pediatric ASCs nationwide.