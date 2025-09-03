Ondo Finance and Alpaca Collaborate to Tokenize US Stocks and ETFs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Ondo Finance, a leader in blockchain-based financial innovation and tokenized real-world assets, announced the launch of Ondo Global Markets, their platform for tokenized US stocks and ETFs. The platform is powered by a strategic integration with Alpaca, a self-clearing broker-dealer and brokerage infrastructure API for stocks, ETFs, and options trading, as well as crypto.

According to a McKinsey report, the tokenized market capitalization could reach around $2 trillion by 2030 across a variety of asset classes. This expected rise in market demand for tokenized assets, like US stocks and ETFs, comes as global investors continue to face barriers, including strict market access rules, high minimums, and cumbersome settlement processes. The collaboration between Ondo and Alpaca aims to remove these barriers.

Powered by Alpaca’s Broker API, Ondo Global Markets is offering:

100+ Assets Live, 1,000+ Coming – Leading tokenized stocks and ETFs are now available, with plans to scale to 1,000+ by year-end

– Leading tokenized stocks and ETFs are now available, with plans to scale to 1,000+ by year-end Transferable 24/7 – Tokenized stocks and ETFs are transferable peer-to-peer and available 24/7/365 where allowed

– Tokenized stocks and ETFs are transferable peer-to-peer and available 24/7/365 where allowed Deep Liquidity – Global Markets provides access similar to traditional exchange liquidity for on-chain investors

– Global Markets provides access similar to traditional exchange liquidity for on-chain investors Usable in DeFi – Ondo assets behave like stablecoins for ease of use and automation, enabling tokenized stocks to be used in DeFi

– Ondo assets behave like stablecoins for ease of use and automation, enabling tokenized stocks to be used in DeFi Industry Backing – Ondo tokenized stocks are fully backed by US stocks and ETFs which are held in custody by US broker-dealers and independent security agents

Available now across qualified Asia-Pacific, African, and Latin American markets, Ondo Global Markets is providing access to over 100 tokenized US stocks and ETFs, with plans to increase to over 1,000 assets available by the end of the year.

“Global investors have historically faced barriers to accessing the approximately $63 trillion US securities markets due to high fees, limited access, transfer frictions, platform fragmentation, and geographic exclusions, locking millions out of capital markets,” says Ian De Bode, Chief Strategy Officer at Ondo Finance. “Working with Alpaca allows us to tokenize US stocks and ETFs with the speed, accessibility, and programmability of blockchain for these global investors.”

"The future of finance lies in bridging traditional and decentralized markets," says Yoshi Yokokawa, CEO and Co-Founder of Alpaca. "Ondo reflects that, and Alpaca is dedicated to enabling this transformation globally with the infrastructure that makes it possible."

This collaboration highlights the ongoing evolution of the financial landscape, where technology may make certain investment opportunities more globally accessible. Ondo Global Markets is currently available on Ethereum, with Solana and BNB Chain launching soon.

About Alpaca

Alpaca is a US-headquartered self-clearing broker-dealer and brokerage infrastructure for stocks, ETFs, fixed income, 24/5, options trading, and offers crypto–raising over USD170 million in funding. Alpaca is backed by top-tier investors globally, including Portage Ventures, Spark Capital, Tribe Capital, Social Leverage, Horizons Ventures, Unbound, SBI Group, Derayah Financial, Elefund, and Y Combinator. For more information, visit: alpaca.markets

About Ondo Finance

Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets on-chain. For more information, visit ondo.finance

Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.

All investments involve risk; for more information, please see our Disclosure Library. Cryptocurrency is highly speculative, volatile, and may result in total loss of value. Please click here for more information.

Tokenization services are not available in all jurisdictions. Alpaca Crypto LLC provides digital asset services, while securities underlying tokenized assets are custodied by Alpaca Securities LLC. Neither entity is the issuer of, or involved in, the tokenization of any assets. Tokenized assets are issued by third parties, do not represent direct equity ownership, and carry unique risks. Please review the Tokenization Disclosure for risk information.

Alpaca Securities LLC (member FINRA/SIPC) and Alpaca Crypto LLC (NMLS# 2160858 a FinCEN-registered MSB, not a member of FINRA/SIPC) are wholly owned subsidiaries of AlpacaDB, Inc.; cryptocurrencies carry unique risks and are not FDIC- or SIPC-protected. This is not an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities or cryptocurrencies, or to open an account, in any jurisdiction where Alpaca is unregistered or unlicensed.

Alpaca and Ondo Finance are not affiliated; neither party is responsible for the liabilities of the other.