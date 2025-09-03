ServiceUp and Merchants Fleet Announce Strategic Repair Partnership to Keep Fleets on the Road

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceUp and Merchants Fleet have joined forces to minimize downtime and streamline vehicle repairs for fleet customers nationwide. This strategic partnership brings together ServiceUp’s all-in-one repair management platform and Merchants Fleet’s leadership in innovative fleet solutions to deliver faster, more efficient repairs through a fully integrated experience.

“This partnership with Merchants helps fleets take back control by minimizing delays, reducing frustration, and keeping vehicles on the road where they belong.” Share

As a preferred repair partner within the Merchants Fleet ecosystem, ServiceUp now offers a seamless, fully managed repair process to Merchants clients. From collision and mechanical work to routine maintenance, ServiceUp handles every step of the journey, including vehicle pickup and delivery, expedited approvals, and real-time repair updates.

Through this collaboration, Merchants Fleet clients can manage all repairs in one centralized platform. The result is less downtime, simplified operations, and faster return-to-road timelines.

“In our mission to make fleet management as simple and stress-free as possible for our clients, every detail matters,” said Jeff Nieman, Senior Vice President & Chief Operations Officer of Merchants Fleet. “Partnering with ServiceUp allows us to deliver on that promise by taking the hassle out of the repair process, minimizing downtime so our clients can keep their fleets moving. Their end-to-end repair management model aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing smarter, more responsive solutions that truly make a difference for the businesses we serve.”

ServiceUp’s national network of vetted repair facilities, combined with its logistics infrastructure and dedicated service advisor team, ensures high-quality, timely repairs. Fleet customers no longer have to coordinate across multiple vendors or worry about inconsistent service. With ServiceUp, every repair is managed under one roof, offering greater control, transparency, and peace of mind.

“Downtime from repairs is one of the most expensive and frustrating parts of fleet management,” said Brett Carlson, CEO and Co-Founder of ServiceUp. “This partnership with Merchants helps fleets take back control by minimizing delays, reducing frustration, and keeping vehicles on the road where they belong.”

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation and operational excellence in fleet management. By combining advanced technology, logistics expertise, and a deep understanding of fleet operations, ServiceUp and Merchants Fleet are redefining how vehicle repairs are managed. The result is reduced costs, improved efficiency, and a sharper focus for businesses on what matters most: keeping their vehicles on the road.

As part of this collaboration, ServiceUp will join as a Premium Sponsor of the upcoming Fleet Summit, hosted by Merchants Fleet on September 23 and 24 at their headquarters in Hooksett, New Hampshire. The event brings together leaders from across the fleet industry to collaborate, share best practices, and explore the future of fleet operations, technology, and strategy.

ABOUT SERVICEUP

ServiceUp is transforming vehicle repair management with a platform built specifically for fleets. From pick-up to drop-off, ServiceUp streamlines the entire repair process by reducing downtime, speeding up turnarounds, and delivering real-time transparency at every step. Fleets can use their own repair networks or rely on ServiceUp’s fully managed service for collision, mechanical, and maintenance repairs. With centralized management, deep insights, and complete visibility, ServiceUp helps businesses keep vehicles on the road and operations running smarter.

ABOUT MERCHANTS FLEET

Merchants Fleet is the nation’s innovative leader in comprehensive fleet management solutions. For more than 60 years, Merchants has pushed the boundaries in the fleet industry with flexible funding, vehicle remarketing, and fleet acquisition options, plus complete end-to-end electrification solutions. As the only fleet management company in North America offering both long and short-term fleet services, Merchants is uniquely positioned to provide clients with unparalleled flexibility, services, and support essential for keeping businesses ahead of the curve. Headquartered in the Greater Boston area, Merchants is steering change and driving results for fleets of all sizes throughout North America.