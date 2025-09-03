-
ByteDance and HTC Settled ITC Dispute with IngenioSpec on VR/XR Headsets
WACO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IngenioSpec (of Waco, Texas and San Jose, CA) have reached mutually agreeable settlements with ByteDance and HTC, resolving the investigation pending before the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC). The ITC proceedings concerned VR/XR headsets and IngenioSpec’s patents. The terms of the agreement are confidential.
