SunStrong Becomes One of the Largest U.S. Residential Solar Asset Managers Following Sunnova Portfolio Integration

AUSTIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SunStrong Management, LLC (“SunStrong”), an independent full-service asset manager for renewable energy portfolios, today announced it has been retained by Solaris Assets and affiliates (“Solaris”) to manage the residential solar servicing and operations portfolio acquired from Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”).

The integration significantly expands SunStrong’s platform, bringing its managed portfolio to over 500,000 solar customers and 4 GW of distributed generation and storage assets across the United States. SunStrong is now one of the largest residential solar asset managers in the country, with unmatched capacity to deliver operational excellence and investor confidence.

“By combining SunStrong’s asset management expertise with Sunnova’s nationally scaled customer base, we are creating a stronger, more capable leader in the solar industry,” said Brendon Merkley, Chief Executive Officer of SunStrong. “Our priority is to maintain the highest levels of service for customers as we expand our footprint as a premier solar asset servicer. Together, we are committed to advancing the future of renewable energy and delivering lasting value to our partners and communities across the country.”

Through its full-service asset management approach, SunStrong provides a suite of offerings to both renewable asset owners and capital markets investors, including field service O&M, billing and collections, and investor engagement and reporting. This transaction builds upon SunStrong’s successful acquisition and management of legacy SunPower assets in 2024.

As part of the integration, former Sunnova CEO Paul Mathews will be joining SunStrong as Chief Revenue Officer, a new role established to drive growth and performance. SunStrong will also retain key talent, systems, and capabilities from Sunnova, further strengthening its asset management platform and creating new opportunities for expansion.

“This transaction marks a significant step forward that preserves the best of the platform, people, and customer relationships that have been the heart of the former Sunnova,” said Paul Mathews, SunStrong’s new Chief Revenue Officer. “We are proud of the innovation we brought to the residential solar and storage market, and I look forward to building upon SunStrong’s differentiated and leading asset management services.”

SunStrong will look to advance its asset management model by increasing efficiencies, improving service, and lowering costs. It will also be expanding its offering to new customers and investors, differentiated by its size, scale, and breadth.

A Growing History of Leadership

SunStrong is a first-of-its-kind business model created through the acquisition of legacy SunPower assets, including more than 110,000 solar loan and lease systems, and focused exclusively on distributed energy asset management. Today, with the addition of Sunnova’s assets, SunStrong has become one of the largest independent solar asset managers in the U.S., with unmatched scale, talent, and expertise.

About SunStrong

SunStrong is an independent asset management and servicing company with dedicated expertise in residential and commercial solar asset classes. Its capabilities include full-service billing and collections, operations & maintenance, asset management, legal/compliance, and tax and accounting services. With an industry-veteran leadership team and a growing national footprint, SunStrong delivers reliable, scalable solutions that promote sustainable lifestyles and long-term value creation. For more information, visit https://sunstrongmanagement.com/.