The City of Savannah Engages the GMA Revenue Advantage Program, Powered by HdL Companies, to Strengthen Revenue Management

SAVANNAH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The City of Savannah, Georgia has recently engaged the Revenue Advantage Program, offered through the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) and powered by HdL Companies, to enhance the City’s local revenue management strategies and provide data analytics. The employee-owned firm brings a legacy of public service and a proven track record in municipal finance, processing more than $450 million in taxes annually and maintaining a 99% client retention rate.

HdL Companies, a GMA-endorsed service provider, delivers revenue enhancement, technology, and consulting services to local governments. With more than 900 agencies served nationwide and over $4 billion in revenue recovered since its founding, the company brings deep expertise and a reputation for excellence in municipal finance.

“We are pleased to support the City of Savannah through the GMA Revenue Advantage Program,” said Andy Nickerson, President and CEO of HdL Companies. “Our goal is to provide tailored revenue management solutions that strengthen communities, support compliance, and streamline operations.”

The Revenue Advantage Program was developed by the GMA to provide Georgia’s cities with access to tools and expertise that improve the administration and collection of local revenues. HdL Companies powers the program, delivering services such as tax analysis, business license compliance and local tax administration software and support.

Darin Jenkins, Director of Corporate Engagement at GMA, stated: “The mission of the Georgia Municipal Association is to anticipate and influence the forces shaping Georgia’s cities and to provide leadership, tools, and services that help local governments be more effective and responsive. The Revenue Advantage Program, powered by HdL Companies, is one of the ways we’re helping cities manage their finances more strategically.”

HdL Companies’ solutions are designed to streamline complex municipal revenue processes, enabling cities like Savannah to improve compliance, reduce administrative burden, and better serve their communities.

