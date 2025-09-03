VikingCloud Announces Collaboration with Fiserv on Mastercard-Designed C-VEP Solution

CHICAGO & DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VikingCloud, a global cybersecurity and PCI compliance company, today announced that it is further enhancing cybersecurity support for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with Fiserv, Inc., a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, by enabling the new Mastercard-designed Compliance and Validation Exemption Program (C-VEP) in Q3 2025.

"C-VEP powers the next generation of merchant protection, designed for today's transformed payment and online risk landscape,” said Mark Brady, Chief Executive Officer at VikingCloud. “This collaboration is the first step in bringing C-VEP to merchants, expanding protections from static customer card data to dynamic cybersecurity defense, safeguarding a business’ operations, reputation, and revenue.”

The timing is critical. SMBs continue to be the primary target for cybercriminals because they are typically the least prepared. Only 29% rate their current cyber defenses as mature enough to protect against the most common online threats – ransomware, malware, credential theft, business impersonation, and fraud. Recent research conducted by Mastercard shows that one in five filed for bankruptcy or closed their business after a successful attack.

VikingCloud is the sole Mastercard Preferred C-VEP Provider following an agreement last year to provide third-party risk management and threat protection to SMBs through Mastercard’s RiskRecon platform.

VikingCloud and Fiserv recently announced a multi-year cybersecurity relationship focused on delivering comprehensive protection solutions to small and medium-sized merchants facing increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. VikingCloud manages cybersecurity and PCI compliance for more than four million merchants globally on behalf of the industry's largest processors, acquirers, and independent sales organizations (ISOs).

About VikingCloud

VikingCloud is the leading cybersecurity and PCI compliance company, offering businesses a single, integrated solution to make informed, predictive, and cost-effective risk mitigation decisions – faster. VikingCloud is the one-stop partner trusted by 4+ million businesses in 70+ countries to provide the predictive intelligence and competitive edge they need to stay one step ahead of cybersecurity and compliance disruptions to their business. For more information visit www.vikingcloud.com and follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/vikingcloud/.