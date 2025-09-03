The Private Office Extends Wealth Management Relationship with SS&C

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced The Private Office (TPO), U.K.’s leading independent Chartered Financial Planning firm, has extended its service agreement with SS&C Hubwise. SS&C supports TPO’s digital-first wealth management platform, along with customer service, dealing, custody, settlement services and Client Assets Source Book (CASS) regulatory support.

“We have long used SS&C’s technology and services to scale our business and support our team in providing first-class advice and solutions to our end clients,” said Stuart Phillips, CEO of The Private Office. “This contract extension demonstrates the strength of SS&C’s offerings and our confidence in them. We look forward to further collaboration as SS&C Hubwise continues to grow and expand the range of capabilities on its platform.”

TPO leverages SS&C Hubwise to support more than 50 advisors serving 2,900 clients with USD 2.8 billion in assets under advisement. Named a VouchedFor “Top Rated Firm” for six years in a row, TPO worked in collaboration with SS&C to create TPO Invest, a digital-first, comprehensive adviser platform providing access to a variety of investment products via an easy-to-use interface. Advisers can deliver a range of client and reconciliation services, including pensions management, investing, tax planning and cash management.

“We are pleased to continue to develop and enhance the relationship with the team at TPO,” said Spencer Baum, Senior Director, SS&C Global Investment & Distribution Solutions, and head of SS&C Hubwise. “Our business continues to grow as wealth managers seek out modern technology for today’s market needs. SS&C is focused on empowering U.K. businesses like TPO with cost-effective solutions for distribution and automation so they can focus on the business of serving advisors and end clients.”

About The Private Office

Founded in Leeds in 2008, The Private Office is the largest independently-owned Chartered Independent Financial Advice firm in the U.K. The firm acts for over 5,000 individuals, businesses, charities and trusts and manages over £2.75 billion of clients’ funds. The business has 52 advisers, supported by a strong team of highly technical experts, including specialist pension advisers with requisite FCA permissions. Learn more: https://www.theprivateoffice.com/

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. More than 22,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

