Phoenix3 Announces Rebranding & Acquisition of Quality Culinary Solutions

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phoenix3 Holdings today announced that it has rebranded to Phoenix3 Collective to reflect the company’s transformation from a strategic growth partner to an active operator of boutique dining and hospitality solutions serving the senior living/active adult lifestyle, corporate, healthcare, and higher education sectors. Coinciding with the rebrand, Phoenix3 Collective also announced the acquisition of Quality Culinary Solutions (QCS), an advisory practice for self-operated senior living communities, to round out its portfolio of companies serving all facets of food, dining, and hospitality service.

When Phoenix3 launched in 2023, its mission was to identify innovative, underleveraged investment opportunities and provide resources for growth. Since then, the company has found success by embedding experienced leadership teams into its portfolio companies, owning and operating the businesses it invests in, and actively managing day-to-day performance.

Richard B. Schenkel, Founder, CEO, and Managing Partner of Phoenix3 Collective, explained, “The term Collective reflects our evolution into an ecosystem of companies that we operate. Our hands-on approach allows us to move fast, innovate, and deliver results that a traditional investment firm can’t match.”

Rapid Expansion Through Owned and Operated Brands

Phoenix3 Collective has now launched or acquired seven brands, each independently run but strategically connected to meet the hospitality needs of clients across a range of sectors:

Infuse Hospitality – Phoenix3 tapped food and dining industry veteran Paul Fairhead as CEO and acquired a controlling interest in this well-respected workplace dining and amenity provider to bring restaurant-quality hospitality to corporate campuses and hybrid work environments.

Restaura – Launched in 2024, Restaura is a purpose-built dining management company for senior living and active adult communities, blending scratch-made culinary experiences with technology embedded into every facet of dining operations to optimize efficiencies and resident satisfaction.

Culinour – A Phoenix3 company focused on transforming healthcare dining management services by combining technology-driven innovation with culinary excellence to accelerate healing.

CrossCheck Quality Assurance – This tech-enabled quality assurance and contract compliance platform was acquired by Phoenix3 to provide independent evaluations of foodservice and hospitality operations that benchmark performance and compliance for the corporate dining, healthcare, senior living, and higher education sectors.

Centicor Procurement Services – A client-focused group purchasing organization created by Phoenix3 to align sourcing strategies with culture and business strategy for clients in corporate services, education, healthcare, seniors, hospitality, and leisure and recreation.

Innovative Hospitality Solutions (IHS) – Phoenix3 acquired this 18-year-old company to provide strategic advisory services to help healthcare, education, and corporate clients maximize value from outsourced hospitality contracts.

Quality Culinary Solutions (QCS) – The newest addition to the collective, QCS is a strategic culinary advisory firm dedicated to transforming dining operations and financial results in self-operated senior living communities.

The Phoenix3 Collective portfolio is uniquely positioned to offer both full-service turnkey management for clients who outsource their dining and hospitality operations, as well as specialized consulting and support for self-operated organizations seeking help with strategic planning, quality assurance, contract compliance, and vendor performance.

Entrepreneurial DNA and Shared Ownership Model

Phoenix3 Collective’s model is fueled by a founder’s mindset to act quickly, stay close to the market, and seize opportunities as they arise. This approach is reinforced by a shared ownership structure that reserves over 30% of equity in each company for employees at all levels, ensuring alignment, accountability, and a culture of innovation.

“This isn’t passive investing,” Schenkel said. “We’re in the kitchen and boardroom, and on the front lines with our teams and their clients. That level of engagement is why we can transform performance and create experiences that stand out.”

With its new identity, operating model, and the addition of QCS, Phoenix3 Collective is positioned to expand its footprint across senior living, corporate dining, healthcare, and higher education. “Whether our clients outsource or self-operate, we’re purpose-built to help them succeed,” said Schenkel. “That’s a game-changer in our industry.”

About Phoenix3 Collective:

Phoenix3 Collective is a collection of boutique culinary and hospitality companies that deliver consistent, brand-driven dining experiences through expertise, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Phoenix3 fosters a thriving ecosystem that enables its portfolio of brands to flourish and achieve long-term success. By combining financial resources, industry knowledge, and management expertise, Phoenix3 is the catalyst that propels these companies to new heights, driving economic growth and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.phx3.com.