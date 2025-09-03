GPS Air Partners with The Houstonian Hotel for Enhanced Indoor Air Quality and Guest Confidence

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GPS Air, a leading provider of indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions, recently announced a successful partnership with The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, a premier luxury hospitality and fitness destination in Houston. In response to increased air quality concerns triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, The Houstonian installed GPS Air’s state-of-the-art air purification technology in 32 units across key areas, including hotel rooms, the spa, fitness center and restaurants, ensuring cleaner air for its guests and members.

Faced with uncertainties at the onset of the pandemic, The Houstonian's facilities team sought a robust solution to protect multiple high-traffic spaces across its expansive property. After thorough research into various technologies, GPS Air emerged as the clear choice due to its effectiveness, simplicity and low-maintenance operation. Initial onsite tests validated the efficacy of GPS Air’s ionization technology, leading to a comprehensive installation beginning in December, 2020.

“In nearly four decades as a facilities engineer, GPS Air stands out as one of the most reliable and practical technologies I've encountered,” said Greg Branum, Director of Facilities at The Houstonian Hotel. “Its simplicity and minimal maintenance significantly reduce our operational burden, allowing us to focus more on enhancing the guest experience. It’s a long-term solution that continues to deliver exactly as promised.”

Following the installation, The Houstonian proactively communicated its investment in GPS Air’s technology to its members and guests, highlighting the enhanced air quality measures on its website and through direct communication channels. These efforts garnered immediate positive feedback, with several members, including local medical professionals, expressing increased confidence in the facility’s safety and air quality.

While specific measurable outcomes are still under assessment, anecdotal evidence strongly supports the decision. Members regularly remark that the facility "doesn't smell like anything," indicative of exceptionally clean air despite the daily influx of approximately 2,000 visitors across its extensive amenities.

“The hospitality industry is changing fast, and air quality has moved from a behind-the-scenes concern to an essential part of the guest experience,” said Audwin Cash, CEO of GPS Air. “Our work with The Houstonian demonstrates how properties that prioritize wellness are reshaping standards across the industry. Clean, healthy air is quickly becoming an expectation, not just a perk.”

