United Talent Agency Signs Charlie Puth

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading global talent, entertainment, sports, and advisory company United Talent Agency (UTA) has signed GRAMMY-nominated and multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and producer Charlie Puth for global representation in all areas.

Puth remains one of the music industry’s most versatile hitmakers, amassing over 35 billion global streams and nine multi-platinum singles, including “Attention,” “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” “See You Again, “Light Switch” and “Left and Right,” featuring Jung Kook of BTS. An influential songwriter and producer, Puth co-wrote and co-produced “Stay” by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, which held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Global 200 chart for 11 weeks.

An accomplished touring artist, Puth sold out venues across North America with his 2023 “The Charlie Live Experience” tour, performing at amphitheaters and arenas throughout the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. The tour followed Puth’s series of “One Night Only” shows in 2022, where he debuted his album Charlie live to his fans for the first time and performed at intimate venues across the United States.

“Charlie’s prodigious artistic vision extends well beyond the world of music,” said UTA Partner and Co-Head of Talent Jay Gassner. “His incredible talent as a storyteller and creator opens the door to new opportunities and we’re excited to bring them to life.”

“Charlie is a global star and a remarkable live performer,” said UTA Partners and Co-Heads of Global Music David Zedeck and Sam Kirby Yoh. “As he steps into a new chapter in his career, we look forward to championing his growth on the world stage.”

Extending his talents beyond music, Puth hit the small screen in 2024 with “The Charlie Puth Show,” a six-episode series that aired on the Roku Channel.

Puth continues to be represented by his managers Mikaela Puth, Ty Stiklorius, and business manager Josh Klein, with legal representation from Paul Rothenberg/Rothenberg, Mohr, Binder LLP.

