Mytos Announces Strategic Partnerships with StemSight, Rinri Therapeutics, and Novadip to Power Next-Generation Cell Therapy Trials

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mytos, a biotechnology company automating cell manufacturing, today announced new manufacturing collaborations with three innovative biotech companies - StemSight, Rinri Therapeutics, and Novadip. Each company intends to integrate Mytos’ iDEM automated cell manufacturing platform to scale the production of diverse cell types for therapeutic use, highlighting the platform’s versatility to create cells to treat ocular diseases, hearing loss, and bone defects.

“Our mission at Mytos is to scale regenerative medicine to millions of patients, by removing the scalability and cost challenges of manual manufacturing,” said Ali Afshar, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder, Mytos. “These three partners represent very different cell types and therapeutic areas, yet each saw the same thing in Mytos, namely our robust, scalable, automated platform that can take them from early clinical trials to commercial-ready manufacturing. It’s an exciting validation of our technology and our long-term vision.”

The partnerships demonstrate the breadth of applications for Mytos’ iDEM platform, including:

StemSight (Finland), a biotechnology company developing iPSC-derived corneal stem cell therapies, will use the platform to advance its lead candidate for limbal stem cell deficiency, a rare form of corneal blindness.

“We’ve always prioritized cost-efficiency and scalability in our manufacturing,” said Dr. Laura Koivusalo, CEO, StemSight. “Mytos offered a unique and practical bridge from manual to automated production, even at an early stage. Their platform enables a globally scalable process that aligns with our goal of reaching patients around the world.”

Rinri Therapeutics (UK), a world leading company focused on transforming sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) with regenerative cell therapy, will look to incorporate Mytos’ automation to support the production of their otic neural progenitor cell therapy.

“As our lead product, Rincell-1 for sensorineural hearing loss, enters the clinic, manufacturing precision and consistency are critical,” said Dr. Terri Gaskell, CTO, Rinri Therapeutics. “With Mytos, we have the opportunity to seamlessly automate our existing process without having to change the biology. This is critical to laying the groundwork for future scale-up and global supply as we aim to bring a transformative therapy to millions affected by hearing loss.”

Novadip (Belgium), a late clinical-stage company developing regenerative bone tissue therapies using adipose-derived stem cells, are evaluating Mytos’ iDEM platform to scale production of its autologous products for large bone defects.

“Mytos enables us to increase the output of our existing facilities, without having to delay scaling to build out new capacity ,” said Dr. Neil Johnson, CTO, Novadip. “This partnership is an important step as we move closer to delivering regenerative bone therapies to patients who currently have few treatment options.”

Each collaboration reflects a growing industry shift toward automation as the field of advanced cell therapies matures. Mytos’ iDEM platform is uniquely designed to replace traditional iPSC manufacturing with a closed, automated system that enables consistent, GMP-compatible production of human iPSC cells, helping biotech companies reduce cost, variability, and time to clinic.

With these recent partnerships, Mytos is enabling automated manufacture for the next generation of clinical trials in regenerative medicine, proving that its platform can support a broad range of therapeutic modalities, to deliver high-quality cell therapies to patients at scale.

About Mytos

Mytos is a leader in automated cell manufacture. The company’s platform enables life sciences companies to grow human cells with unparalleled precision and efficiency. Mytos has assembled a world-class team of engineers and scientists to develop an automated platform to accelerate the development of life-saving therapies. The company is based in London, UK. For more information, visit www.mytos.bio.