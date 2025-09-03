Rothman Orthopaedics Selects Surgimate to Unify Surgical Scheduling Across Locations

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rothman Orthopaedics, a world in leader in the field of orthopedics as well as the largest private musculoskeletal practice in the U.S., has selected Surgimate’s platform to unify surgical scheduling across its multi-state network. This rollout positions Rothman Orthopaedics to strengthen its surgical scheduling process and achieve continued growth as well as enables Rothman to standardize operations across its Pennsylvania and New Jersey locations.

“Coordinating surgeries at scale demands consistency and efficiency at every step,” said Mayange Kane, COO at Rothman Orthopaedics. “Surgimate gives us the structure and tools to reduce manual work, improve accountability and maintain our focus on delivering high-quality care.”

“Our partnership with Rothman Orthopaedics underscores our mission to help practices coordinate surgeries more efficiently,” said Jessica Cook, Chief Revenue Officer at Surgimate. “It’s a privilege to support a renowned leader in orthopedic care, and we’re honored to help their teams operate at their best.”

The partnership also aligns with Rothman’s broader commitment to adopt technology that drives clinical and financial excellence. Surgimate supports that objective by providing actionable performance insights that help teams make better operational decisions.

“Technology plays a vital role in improving surgical coordination,” said Bryant Stetz, CIO at Rothman Orthopaedics. “Surgimate integrates with our existing systems, automates key tasks and monitors performance data in real time, which allows our team to work smarter.”

Surgimate’s comprehensive platform goes beyond surgical scheduling, enabling stronger communication between surgeons, schedulers, billing teams, equipment vendors and more. This scope helps large organizations like Rothman coordinate surgical operations more effectively, driving better processes and outcomes from the ground up.

About Surgimate

Surgimate is a leading provider of surgical coordination software in the U.S., enabling surgical practices to increase volume, reduce cancellations and achieve sustainable growth. Headquartered in New York with R&D offices in Israel, Surgimate facilitated more than 750,000 surgical events across 100+ practices in 2024 alone. With innovative tools for surgical project management, reporting, form generation and more, Surgimate empowers surgical teams to operate efficiently and deliver exceptional care. To learn more, visit surgimate.com.

About Rothman Orthopaedics

Rothman Orthopaedics is a world-leader in the field of orthopedics providing communities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Florida with high-quality, compassionate and affordable musculoskeletal care that is grounded in evidence-based medicine—the results of which will exceed expectations.

Rothman Orthopaedics providers treat patients at 32 office locations and have surgical privileges at over 70 facilities. With experts in ten orthopedic specialties including spine, hip and knee, foot and ankle, shoulder and elbow, hand and wrist, sports medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, orthopedic oncology, trauma and fracture care, Rothman Orthopaedics is recognized for excellence in clinical treatment methods, research, education and technology.

Consistently recognized as national and regional “Top Docs,” Rothman Orthopaedics is proud to be the official team physicians for the Philadelphia Phillies, Orlando Magic as well as over 40 college and high school teams including Drexel University, St. Joe’s University, and Villanova University. The Philadelphia Eagles, Center City District, and the Philadelphia Marathon are part of the over 100 corporate and community organizations that Rothman partners with annually.

For more information about Rothman Orthopaedics, please call 800-321-9999 or visit www.RothmanOrtho.com.