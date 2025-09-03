International SOS and Exlog Global Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Integrated Security Services, Protective Intelligence, and Medical Assistance Worldwide

TREVOSE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--International SOS, the world’s leading health and security risk management services firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Exlog Global (Exlog), a boutique, veteran-owned risk solutions provider. Together, they will deliver a seamless, intelligence-led executive services solution that integrates security and protective intelligence in one unified program. The joint solution will feature executive exposure assessments, protective intelligence and threat monitoring, a dedicated executive response hotline, high-quality security and medical support and proactive escalation protocols. Optional services include executive protection, residential and office Physical Security Assessments, security awareness training, risk assessments, online profile reduction, resilience training and technical surveillance countermeasures.

Giles Hill, Global Head of Security Services, International SOS, said, “By combining our global intelligence, security, and medical expertise with Exlog Global’s protective intelligence capabilities, we are able to deliver a powerful executive services program that meets the ever-evolving needs of our clients.“

George Taylor, CEO, Exlog Global, said, “This partnership ensures that leaders are supported by best-in-class protective intelligence, security, and health integration—delivered discreetly, globally, and with measurable value.”

Exlog is a veteran-founded U.S. risk solutions firm that delivers protective intelligence, contingency planning and critical incident response backed by 24/7 global monitoring customized to end user requirements. This collaboration unites two industry leaders dedicated to safeguarding people and organizations against the complex and evolving threat landscape.

International SOS brings over 40 years of experience supporting multinational corporations, governments, and NGOs with integrated medical and security assistance in more than 190 countries. Leveraging elite military, intelligence, and risk management backgrounds, Exlog complements this global footprint with specialized expertise in protective intelligence, critical incident response and the development and staffing of client-dedicated GSOCs and VSOCs.

The partnership is grounded in a shared commitment to global assistance, integrated expertise and proven value. By aligning capabilities, International SOS and Exlog deliver:

Global Reach – Operational capability in 190+ countries.

– Operational capability in 190+ countries. Integrated Expertise – A unified health, intelligence, and security program.

– A unified health, intelligence, and security program. Proven Value – Cost and operational efficiency by consolidating fragmented vendor solutions.

– Cost and operational efficiency by consolidating fragmented vendor solutions. Privacy Prioritization – Highest levels of data privacy and discretion with information.

– Highest levels of data privacy and discretion with information. Standards-Based Delivery – Best practice aligned with ISO 31000, 31030, and 22361.

This partnership underscores both organizations’ mission to protect people and enable organizations to operate with confidence—anywhere in the world.

To learn more, join our webinar: Protecting Executives in a World of Constant Disruption: Strategies for Resilience on Wednesday, September 24 at 12:00 PM EST.

About the International SOS Group of Companies; 40 years of saving lives

The International SOS Group of Companies is in the business of protecting and saving lives. Wherever you are, we deliver customized security risk management, health and wellbeing solutions to fuel your growth and productivity. In the event of a security incident, epidemic, extreme weather or any other business-disrupting event, we provide an immediate response, giving you and your workforce peace of mind. We uniquely combine industry-leading technology with expertise in security, medical and logistics to deliver prevention programs that offer real-time, actionable insights and on-the-ground support.

Founded in 1985, the International SOS Group has been saving lives for 40 years. Headquartered in London & Singapore, we are trusted by over 9,000 organizations. This includes the majority of the Fortune Global 500, as well as mid-size enterprises, governments, educational institutions, and NGOs. Nearly 13,000 global experts stand with you to provide support & assistance from over 1,200 locations in 90 countries, over 110 languages, 24/7, 365 days a year.

We help protect your people and your organization, as well as support your compliance reporting needs. By partnering with us, your organization can fulfil its Duty of Care responsibilities and fortify its business continuity.

To strengthen your resilience, we are at your fingertips; internationalsos.com.

About Exlog Global

Exlog is a boutique, veteran-owned risk solutions provider headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Our management team has decades of worldwide experience, both in official capacities and in private industry, to include elite military, intelligence and risk management providers. Our extensive operational experience, agile management and practical, proven solutions provide around the clock peace of mind and value to people and organizations globally.

Learn more at exlog-global.com.