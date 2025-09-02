BearingPoint and ABeam Consulting Announce Strategic Joint Venture in the United States to Deliver Seamless Global Business Transformation

CHICAGO & AMSTERDAM & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BearingPoint and ABeam Consulting are proud to announce the formation of a new joint venture in the United States, marking a significant milestone in their long-standing strategic alliance. The new entity will operate under the BearingPoint brand and be legally registered as BearingPoint NA LLC. Headquartered in Chicago, its mission is to deliver end-to-end SAP consulting and implementation including SAP Business AI services for clients across the Americas, with a particular focus on the US market and complementing both parties’ global SAP capabilities.

This joint venture builds on the enhanced alliance structure announced in July 2025, which expanded BearingPoint and ABeam Consulting’s ability to deliver seamless global business transformation services across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It combines the strengths of two globally recognized consulting firms to launch the vanguard of SAP powered digital transformation. With a shared investment structure and a joint leadership model from BearingPoint and ABeam Consulting, the new entity is designed to deliver scalable, high-impact SAP focused transformation programs with local relevance and global reach.

Strategic focus and market impact

The joint venture will serve American, European, and Japanese clients, with a particular emphasis on the Automotive & Industrial, Chemicals, Life Sciences & Resources, and Consumer Goods & Retail sectors. The venture will offer a full scope of SAP services – from business consulting and technical implementation to managed services and IP-based product offerings. By aiming to become the SAP partner of choice for upper mid-sized and large clients in the U.S., the new entity leverages both parent firms’ deep industry expertise, delivery capabilities, and proven transformation assets and products.

As an SAP Gold Partner and multi-award winner – including recognition through SAP Pinnacle Awards – BearingPoint, together with ABeam, brings decades of experience and a combined pedigree in delivering more than 1,500 SAP projects across 78 countries. This expertise complements ABeam’s strong SAP footprint in Asia and supports the joint venture’s ambition to deliver outcome-driven transformation at scale. In addition, the two partners bring together 15,000 professionals so that clients benefit from an end-to-end transformation capability across the globe.

The initiative reflects both firms’ commitment to helping clients navigate complexity with precision and purpose. Central to this approach lies a shared methodology: Strategic Navigation – combining human insight, industry expertise, and intelligent use of technology to guide clients through uncertainty and deliver transformation that lasts. It also aligns with BearingPoint’s broader ambition to scale globally and deliver technology-enabled consulting through its Strategy 2030 framework.

Executive Perspectives

Matthias Loebich, Managing Partner, BearingPoint, comments:

“This joint venture marks the next chapter in a global partnership built on trust, shared values, and a long-term commitment to client success. Together with ABeam, we are creating a truly collaborative platform for SAP driven digital transformation: one that combines our regional strengths, cultural alignment, and proven delivery capabilities. It will not only allow us to scale our consulting presence in the U.S., but it will also enable us to deliver high-value services to our clients across the globe. In a market that rewards clarity, specialization, and trust, our Strategic Navigation methodology guides organizations from strategic intent to measurable outcomes while keeping transformations on course.

As we expand our footprint in the U.S., we are also advancing our Strategy 2030 – uniting a people-first mindset with industry expertise and technology leadership to help clients achieve lasting business impact – worldwide.”

Takahiro Yamada, President and CEO, ABeam Consulting, comments:

“This joint venture is more than a business initiative; it is the natural evolution of a strong and long-term partnership. Together with BearingPoint, we are launching a new force in digital transformation and SAP consulting – one that combines deep manufacturing expertise, agile delivery, and local insight to meet the evolving needs of our clients in the U.S.

At the same time, we are establishing an unparalleled consulting structure to support global companies seeking growth in the Americas – a region with strong expectations for continued economic expansion and one of the most important markets for Japanese and other Asian businesses. We are also actively incorporating innovation from the U.S., where diverse advanced technologies are emerging, to further enhance the value of our SAP consulting services. This includes cutting-edge solutions such as generative AI, supporting companies in becoming AI-native by integrating AI into business management and customer value creation, and promoting sustainable transformation and new value creation. We remain committed to contributing as a real partner – creating economic and social value through the transformation of our clients.”

About ABeam Consulting

ABeam Consulting is an integrated management consulting firm that provides global services tailored to each country and region through its worldwide network centered in Asia. The wide range of consulting services it provides include strategy, BPR, IT, organization/personnel, outsourcing and other domains of specialized expertise. Roughly 8,800 richly experienced professional ABeam consultants advise in the areas of finance, manufacturing, distribution, energy, information communications, as well as industry, and organizations in the public sector and other sectors. ABeam Consulting creates the future together with corporations and other organizations. As a creative partner leading the way reliably through change, we contribute to industrial and societal change.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach that transforms businesses using technology intelligently. The ﬁrm operates across three core units: Consulting, Products, and Capital. Its Consulting services focus on selected areas, combining business and technology expertise with profound industry knowledge. The Products unit provides IP-driven solutions and managed services for business-critical processes. Capital delivers deal advisory and transaction services. In addition to its core operations, BearingPoint runs two joint ventures: Arcwide, a JV with IFS, which specializes in business transformation based on IFS technology, and BearingPoint North America, a JV with ABeam, which is dedicated to consulting excellence and business transformation built on SAP.

BearingPoint serves many of the world’s leading companies and organizations. Together with its strategic alliance partner ABeam Consulting, the ﬁrm brings together 15,000 professionals and supports clients in over 70 countries, delivering seamless business transformation with sustainable impact.

BearingPoint is a certiﬁed B Corporation, driven by a strong sense of purpose – today and into the future.