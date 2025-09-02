AV Announces Marketing Partnership with the Washington Commanders

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AeroVironment, Inc. (“AV”) (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in all-domain defense technologies, today announced a marketing sponsorship with the Washington Commanders.

As part of the sponsorship, AV will serve as the presenting sponsor of Commanders’ defensive third downs at Northwest Stadium, aligning with AV’s role as a global leader in defense technology that dominates all domains–land, sea, air, space, and cyber. The sponsorship underscores both organizations’ deep ties to the Washington, D.C. region: the Commanders, embodying the community’s resilience and pride, and AV, rooted in the area’s long-standing tradition of military service and national defense while delivering mission-critical technologies from its Arlington headquarters.

"The Commanders are building a winning team in D.C., and I’m excited for AV to join as a proud sponsor," said Wahid Nawabi, AV Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Much like the team, AV is built to thrive in Washington. From the gridiron at Northwest Stadium to the halls of the Pentagon–speed, agility, and toughness are necessary to succeed in D.C."

AV will be featured prominently at Commanders home games throughout the 2025 season with in-stadium digital signage and video boards. Additionally, to honor service members and D.C.’s role in protecting national security, AV will sponsor select military-themed integrations throughout the season.

With more than 3,750 employees across 40 states, AV continues to expand its national and global presence while maintaining a strong foothold in the D.C. region. The company’s recent acquisition of Arlington-based defense technology leader BlueHalo, LLC, along with the July 2025 opening of its $12.5 million Germantown, Maryland, facility, underscores AV’s long-term commitment to the region. The 57,000-square-foot research and manufacturing site is expected to generate more than 200 high-tech, high-paying jobs. The venture expands AV’s investment in the DMV region, where the company already operates 17 facilities encompassing 260,000 square feet of workspace and employing nearly 700 people.

“This partnership is an opportunity to highlight our commitment to the region we call home,” said Church Hutton, AV Chief Growth Officer. “Being built for D.C. is not just about location—it reflects our culture of innovation, resilience, and national service. Just as the Commanders inspire pride across the region, AV is proud to provide solutions that safeguard and empower those who serve.”

“AV’s DMV roots and commitment to trusted relationships and creating best-in-class work product make us fortunate to welcome them as an official partner of the Commanders,” said Jim Rushton, Chief Partnerships Officer, Washington Commanders. “We’re inspired to be aligned with AV’s 50+ year history of disruptive innovation that has fueled their success. As important, we’re proud to be aligned with their corporate social responsibility initiatives to serve our shared local communities.”

About AV

AV (NASDAQ: AVAV) is a defence technology leader delivering integrated capabilities across air, land, sea, space, and cyber. The Company develops and deploys autonomous systems, loitering munitions, counter-UAS technologies, space-based platforms, directed energy systems, and cyber and electronic warfare capabilities—built to meet the mission needs of today’s warfighter and tomorrow’s conflicts. With a national manufacturing footprint and a deep innovation pipeline, AV delivers proven systems and future-defining capabilities at speed, scale, and operational relevance. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

About the Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders, owned by a group led by Managing Partner Josh Harris, were founded in 1932 and are one of the original members of the NFL’s Eastern Division. The team – which plays its home games at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD and trains at the BigBear.ai Performance Center at Commanders Park in Ashburn, Va. – has won five World Championship titles, including Super Bowls XVII, XXII, and XXVI. The franchise’s storied history has 22 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including multiple Hall of Fame coaches and some of the game’s most accomplished players. The Commanders organization prides itself on positively impacting the DMV through the powerful platform of football, working with numerous community groups, charities, and veteran-focused causes each year. Through the Washington Commanders Foundation, the organization provides support and services to more than 179,000 individuals annually, with a focus on children’s education, health, and wellness.

