Twist Bioscience Collaborates with Synthetic Design Lab

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a mid-cap growth and value biotech company, today announced that it has collaborated with next generation therapeutics company, Synthetic Design Lab (SDL).

“With our high throughput expertise, from novel binder discovery services to high throughput screening capabilities, we’re able to support researchers working to unlock novel engineered therapeutics,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “We are uniquely positioned to support Synthetic Design Lab’s development of novel antibody-drug conjugates for various cancer types.”

“Collaborating with Twist, we’re able to leverage their extensive suite of high throughput services to help us advance on our mission to unlock the full potential of our proprietary approach,” said Daniel S. Chen, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Synthetic Design Lab. “We believe that with our SYNTHBODY platform, we can develop a broad suite of therapeutics that are far more advanced than what is available today.”

Twist utilized its proprietary tools and platform to conduct specific research activities, supporting Synthetic Design Lab.

About Twist Biopharma Solutions (The Biologics Discovery and Optimization Services Group within Twist Bioscience)

Twist Biopharma Solutions combines high-throughput DNA synthesis technology, deep expertise in antibody engineering and in vivo, in vitro and in silico discovery methods to provide end-to-end antibody discovery solutions across the preclinical continuum and tailored to our partners’ specific needs. By leveraging our unique ability to manufacture DNA at scale, we can construct proprietary antibody libraries with discovery beginning with either in vivo or in vitro diversity. Our libraries give our partners an integral and unbiased resource for antibody therapeutic discovery and optimization. This precise and rational approach to library fabrication combined with sophisticated bioinformatics and software expertise expedites antibody discovery by decreasing risk, increasing speed, and lowering the failure rate for antibody therapeutic development. Additionally, in vivo discovery approaches including single B cell screening and hybridoma discovery enable parallel paths where multiple technology methods can be leveraged to create a panel of highly diverse antibody leads. Our automated screening and panning processes enable us to identify high affinity leads that our partners can move forward into the clinic. We also offer supporting development capabilities, including IgG conversion, expression, purification, biophysical characterization, and functional characterization.

For more information visit: https://www.twistbioscience.com/twist-biopharma-solutions

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

At Twist Bioscience, we work in service of customers who are changing the world for the better. In fields such as medicine, agriculture, industrial chemicals and defense, by using our synthetic DNA tools, our customers are developing ways to better lives and improve the sustainability of the planet. The faster our customers succeed, the better for all of us, and Twist Bioscience is uniquely positioned to help accelerate their efforts.

Our innovative silicon-based DNA Synthesis Platform provides precision at a scale that is otherwise unavailable to our customers. Our platform technologies overcome inefficiencies and enable cost-effective, rapid, precise, high-throughput synthesis, sequencing and therapeutics discovery, providing both the quality and quantity of the tools they need to most rapidly realize the opportunity ahead. For more information about our products and services, please visit www.twistbioscience.com.

Twist Bioscience Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

