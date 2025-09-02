Q MIXERS Expands Partnership With Breakthru Beverage Group Into California as RNDC Exits the State

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q MIXERS, the leading American-made premium mixer brand known for elevating drink experiences, is proud to announce an expanded partnership with Breakthru Beverage Group in California, as RNDC exits the California market. This expands the Q MIXERS and Breakthru partnership into 14 states, accelerating distribution and growth.

This transition will officially occur September 2, 2025 and will help accelerate Q's ambition and execution in California, the largest beverage alcohol market in the US.

“We’re excited to deepen our relationship with Breakthru Beverage Group and bring our California business under their leadership,” said David Brenner, Vice President of Sales at Q MIXERS.

CEO, Betsy Frost added, “Breakthru has consistently delivered strong results for Q, and we’re confident this partnership will allow us to reach new heights in California through our commitment to quality, innovation and developing a standout flavor portfolio that differentiates us in the market.”

Q Mixers is the leading American-made Premium Mixer, known for its clean ingredients, bold flavors, and high carbonation. The highly versatile portfolio easily flexes across occasions and dayparts. The brand continues to disrupt the category by offering consumers and bartenders superior cocktail and mocktail experiences.

“Our team is thrilled to expand our partnership with Q MIXERS into California,” said Amanda Hale, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Breakthru Beverage Group. “We believe in the brand’s long-term potential and are committed to driving continued success across all channels in this critical market.”

As the premium mixer category continues to grow, this expansion ensures Q MIXERS is well- positioned for long-term success in California and beyond.

About Q Mixers

Q's award-winning products are found at top bars, restaurants, and retailers across the U.S. Featuring premium ingredients and bold flavors, Q’s portfolio includes crisp, carbonated beverages like Q GINGER BEER, Q TONIC WATER, and Q CLUB SODA, as well as mixers like Q BLOODY MIX, Q MARGARITA MIXES, and more. Our versatile lineup of products are crafted to enhance cocktails and mocktails and can be enjoyed anytime by those looking to stir up their daily routine.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading beverage wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada, representing a portfolio of premier spirits, wine, beer, and non-alcoholic brands. Breakthru is family-owned and operates in 16 markets with more than $8.6 billion in annual sales and a team of nearly 10,000 dedicated associates. The company delivers world-renowned beverage brands to the doorsteps of North America's retail, convenience, bar, and restaurant businesses, and has been named a "US Best Managed Company" for four years in a row. For more information, visit www.BreakthruBev.com.