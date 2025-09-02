Accounting Advisory Firm DLA Expands Service Offering Through Strategic Investment in Premier Accounting Outsourcing Firm TGG Accounting

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DLA, LLC (“DLA”), a leading accounting advisory firm, is pleased to announce a strategic investment in TGG Accounting, LLC (“TGG”), a premier provider of accounting outsourcing and CFO consulting services to companies across a wide range of industries. Through this investment, DLA will significantly enhance its accounting outsourcing offering and expand its near-shore and off-shore resourcing capacity.

TGG is a recognized leader in accounting outsourcing services, operating as the strategic CFO, controller, accounting manager and staff accountant for over 200 companies currently across more than 30 states.

Following a strategic investment from Orangewood Partners, a long-term-focused private investment firm, DLA has continued to expand its service offerings, adding senior talent across its main service lines, including internal audit, accounting advisory, forensic accounting, and valuation & litigation support.

David Landau, Founder & CEO of DLA, said: “Market dynamics across the accounting and business services landscape are shifting rapidly, driven by increasing complexity, evolving regulatory requirements and growing demand for flexible, scalable and professional support. More than ever, companies are turning to outsourced solutions to access specialized expertise to help drive operational efficiency. Our partnership with TGG is a strategic step forward in meeting that demand — enhancing our ability to deliver high-impact, end-to-end advisory services that help our clients thrive in today’s fast-changing environment. I have known Matt Garrett (Founder & CEO of TGG) and the TGG team for 11 years and am excited about the cultural and strategic fit of this partnership for our team and the customers we serve.”

Matt Garrett, Founder & CEO of TGG, said: “Partnering with DLA represents a strong cultural and strategic fit for both our team and our clients. By combining our expertise in accounting outsourcing with DLA’s broader service capabilities, we can deliver deeper insights and greater impact to the organizations we serve.”

Mr. Garrett and the existing TGG management team will continue in their roles overseeing current clients and working with the DLA team on expanding client relationships and service offerings.

Eric Engler, Managing Director at Orangewood Partners, said: “We are thrilled with the partnership between DLA and TGG. Matt and his team bring a wealth of complementary skills that we believe will accelerate DLA’s growth and service capabilities, and we are excited to continue scaling DLA as a leading provider of accounting advisory services.”

Cascadia Partners, LLC served as financial advisor to TGG, and Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, PC served as its legal advisor. Cole Schotz, LLP served as legal advisor to DLA. Apogem Capital provided debt financing for the transaction. Netrex Capital Markets, LLC served as financial advisor to DLA for the financing, and Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as its legal advisor. Katten Muchin Rosenman, LLP served as legal advisor to Apogem. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

About DLA, LLC

DLA is a leading accounting advisory firm that provides a wide range of accounting, IT and litigation support services to the C-suite and law firms. The firm specializes in internal audit, technical accounting, accounting outsourcing, operational and organizational improvement around the accounting function, IT advisory, forensic accounting, and litigation support. DLA’s experienced team is committed to providing innovative, high-quality services that drive value for clients across various industries. Founded in 2001, DLA has offices in New York City, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, and New Jersey.

About TGG

Founded in 2005, TGG is a premier provider of accounting outsourcing and business advisory services. The firm delivers cost-effective, nimble, and high-quality accounting resources that help businesses thrive and meet the day-to-day demands of operations.

About Orangewood

Founded in 2015, Orangewood Partners is a New York-based private investment firm with a focus on strategic partnerships alongside founders and management teams. Orangewood targets control investments in the lower-middle market in non-cyclical and fragmented industries with strong cash flow characteristics within business services and multi-unit businesses. Orangewood seeks to build companies into strategic assets in their industries to create long-term value for investors, companies, and communities. Orangewood typically invests between $25M and $100M of equity, targeting businesses with EBITDA ranging from $10M to $25M+ at entry. For more information, please visit www.orangewoodpartners.com.