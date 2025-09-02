Projection and Capital Cravings by TCMA Announce Partnership At the U.S. House of Representatives

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Projection, a leading event technology service provider, is delighted to announce a brand new partnership with Capital Cravings by TCMA at the U.S. House of Representatives commencing in August 2025. As part of this collaboration, Projection will partner with Capital Cravings by TCMA, the official on-campus catering service provider of the U.S. House of Representatives to provide audio-visual services.

Larry Taylor, Corporate Vice President for the In-House Division at Projection, expressed enthusiasm about this collaboration: "We are excited to build upon our strong presence in Washington, D.C. with this new partnership at the U.S. House of Representatives and provide 'The Projection Difference' to our mutual clients. We are proud to partner with Capital Cravings by TCMA in order to help provide an enhanced event experience for the community, meeting planners, and guests.”

The new partnership reaffirms Projection's commitment to fostering the growth of development, meetings and events in Washington, D.C. Leveraging over 50 years of experience in the meetings and convention industry, Projection is dedicated to providing innovative solutions that align with the evolving needs of clients and event planners.

“We are thrilled to extend our longstanding partnership with Projection to the U.S. House of Representatives as we elevate the dining and event experience for Members of Congress, staff, and guests,” said John P. Drew, President and CEO of TCMA.

About Projection:

Projection is a full-service, nationwide event production company serving the meetings and convention industry for over 50 years. Projection offers in-person, hybrid and fully virtual event production design and services including networking, presentation management, staging, sound and lighting services, capture, live streaming, overflow solutions and more.

About the House of Representatives:

The United States House of Representatives is comprised of 435 voting Members of Congress proportionally representing the population of the 50 states, five non-voting delegates, and one non-voting resident commissioner. The House has 21 standing committees and ten leadership offices. All House Member, committee, and leadership offices are located in either the U.S. Capitol Building or one of five congressional House office buildings in Washington, D.C. The iconic U.S. Capitol Building, recognized worldwide for its neoclassical architecture and prominent dome, serves as the epicenter of legislative activity for the nation. Within its chambers, 435 elected Members from across the country convene to craft and debate legislation, represent their constituents, and uphold the principles of American democracy. Visit House.gov to learn more about the U.S. House of Representatives.

About Capital Cravings by TCMA:

Capital Cravings by TCMA is the official on-campus catering service partner of the U.S. House of Representatives. Through this service, TCMA delivers premium food and beverage offerings, blending culinary excellence with impeccable event execution tailored to a wide array of on-Capitol occasions—from Member lunches and staff meetings to holiday receptions, private functions, happy hours, and formal dinners. Learn more at capitalcravingsdc.com.