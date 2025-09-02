Healthliant Ventures and Kent Imaging Partner to Bring Real-Time Tissue Oxygenation Imaging to Tanner Health

CARROLLTON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthliant Ventures, the innovation arm of Tanner Health, today announced Tanner’s new pilot partnership with Kent Imaging to integrate the SnapshotNIR near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging device into clinical workflows.

This two-phase project will first focus on a pilot phase aimed at demonstrating to Tanner clinical staff how SnapshotNIR enhances clinical workflows and supports wound treatment. This phase will also focus on enabling clinicians to upload SnapshotNIR images directly into patient charts. In the post-pilot phase, Healthliant and Kent Imaging will work toward enhanced integration for seamless image uploads into Epic’s electronic health record (EHR) software, optimizing care documentation and clinical efficiency.

"From a clinical perspective, it was exciting to see physicians and medical staff quickly incorporate information from SnapshotNIR into their decision-making and care planning,” said Christine Shettel, RN, vice president of clinical services at Kent Imaging. “This led to expedited referrals — such as for vascular surgery — and also provided confirmation when treatment plans were effective. With continued clinical support and training, we expect these positive outcomes to grow even further."

SnapshotNIR delivers real-time, non-invasive tissue oxygenation imaging, equipping clinicians with critical visual information to enhance wound care, vascular assessments and surgical decision-making.

“We’re excited to partner with Healthliant Ventures and Tanner Health to bring the power of SnapshotNIR into the clinical environment,” said Pierre Lemire, CEO of Kent Imaging. “This collaboration highlights how real-time tissue oxygenation imaging can be embedded into existing workflows to support more informed, ethical and efficient care. By delivering objective data directly into the EHR, we’re enabling clinicians to justify treatments, document decisions accurately and ultimately improve patient outcomes.”

“Partnering with Kent Imaging on SnapshotNIR illustrates our commitment to bringing advanced imaging technologies into everyday clinical practice,” said Steve West, managing director of Healthliant Ventures. “This pilot underscores our ability to deepen clinical workflows, help clinicians access better data and ultimately deliver improved patient outcomes.”

About Kent Imaging

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading medical technology innovator that designs, manufactures and markets imaging technology for limb preservation and surgical care. Its SnapshotNIR system enables clinicians to visualize tissue oxygenation in real time — supporting wound care, surgical planning and vascular assessment. Learn more at kentimaging.com.

About Healthliant Ventures

Healthliant Ventures was born out of the idea of Tanner Health being a strategic partner to healthcare startups seeking to validate their products or services, expand their offerings through co-development and market them to other health systems and types of customers. Healthliant Ventures is dedicated to driving innovation, fostering strategic partnerships and transforming the way health care is delivered. Committed to advancing the industry, Healthliant Ventures focuses on developing innovative technologies and driving impactful change across the healthcare landscape. Learn more at healthliant.com.

About Tanner Health

Tanner Health is a five-hospital non-profit health system providing convenient, personalized health care to communities across west Georgia and east Alabama. Tanner Health physicians and staff provide the latest technology and treatment options to advance the health of its patients. In addition to its regional hospitals and care centers, Tanner operates Tanner Medical Group, one of metro Atlanta’s largest multi-specialty physician groups. Learn more at tanner.org.