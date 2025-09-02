Severn Trent Selects Netmore to Deploy and Manage Advanced Metering Infrastructure Network for One Million Smart Water Meters

STOCKHOLM & COVENTRY, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netmore Group, the leading network operator for Massive IoT, and Severn Trent, the UK’s second largest water company, today announced that Netmore has been selected to deploy and manage network services for one million smart meters across more than 20 counties. The AMP8 contract for the supply of AMI water meters on behalf of Severn Trent and sister company Hafren Dyfrdwy had an estimated value of £200 million when it went to tender in September 2024 and is subject to Ofwat’s final determination.

With an initial contract term of 3 years and an intention to accelerate the implementation of smart meters started under Severn Trent’s Green Recovery Programme, Netmore will deploy and manage a dual LoRaWAN and Narrowband-loT (NB-IoT) network and lead a group of suppliers to deliver the water meters. Data delivered on a daily basis to Severn Trent is expected to improve customer awareness of water usage, reduce leakage, and help accurately plan water supplies for the future.

“Netmore’s expertise in deploying large-scale LoRaWAN networks for smart metering, combined with our advanced network management platform, flexible business models, and world-class customer support allows us to meet the rigorous demands of major projects, making us a trusted partner for water utilities. We’re honoured to be selected by Severn Trent to modernize their water infrastructure, strengthening our leadership in the UK’s IoT ecosystem and shaping the future of the global water industry," says Ove Anebygd, CEO of Netmore Group.

“Following a rigorous evaluation process to advance our AMI initiatives, we are confident in our choice of Netmore and its metering partners for our program. Netmore’s experience in supplying carrier-grade network connectivity and reliably delivering smart meter data will help Severn Trent monitor water consumption more accurately, identify leaks faster, and reduce and operational carbon emissions in line with our stated goals,” says Anthony Hickinbottom, Smart Metering Networks Lead at Severn Trent.

Itron and Diehl have been selected as LoRaWAN meter providers for this program and Vodafone IoT has been selected to provide connectivity services for NB-IoT meters. The Netmore Connect platform will be utilized for all network and device management and data delivery to Severn Trent’s Meter Data Management System. Under the management of Severn Trent, Network Plus Services will plan, schedule, and install the meters.

Protecting water resources and enhancing customer experience

Severn Trent’s smart metering program goals include:

One million smart water meters across their service region by the end of the AMP8 period (2025–2030)

A 16% reduction in household water leakage by 2030

A 7% reduction in household water use by 2030 compared to the 2024–25 baseline

A 3.5% reduction in business (non-household) water use by 2030 compared to the 2024–25 baseline

Help customers understand consumption patterns, reduce bills, and promote water-saving behaviors

Netmore Establishes Largest LoRaWAN Network in the UK

Netmore operates the UK’s largest LoRaWAN network, delivering carrier-grade IoT connectivity to utilities, municipalities, and enterprise-scale applications. As of the latest project deployments, Netmore’s network will cover 43 out of the UK’s 92 counties, reaching over 51 million people, which represents nearly 77% of the population.

At a national scale, Netmore is supporting major utility companies by connecting more than three million smart water meters through LoRaWAN. Key partnerships include projects with Severn Trent, Yorkshire Water, Affinity Water, and South West Water, marking some of the largest LoRaWAN-based smart utility deployments in Europe.

With an ambitious strategy focused on expanding coverage through partnerships and infrastructure investments, Netmore aims to steadily increase the number of counties, populations, and businesses served, reinforcing its role as the backbone of large-scale IoT connectivity across the UK.

“With advancements in wireless metering, network operators now play a central role in utility and municipal infrastructure projects. Netmore has embraced this market dynamic, and our team is very proud to have been selected by Severn Trent to take on their AMI initiatives. Our expertise throughout the water utility segment has led to establishing the largest LoRaWAN network in the UK which is not only capable of supporting the most demanding water metering use cases, but is available for a broad range of municipal, smart building, and smart city applications," says Vadim Lyu, Managing Director UK, Netmore Group

About Netmore Group

Netmore Group is the leading global network operator for Massive IoT, powering the world’s most advanced and sustainability-focused solutions for utilities, buildings, cities, and other markets that benefit from sensor-connected environments. With a decade of innovation and leadership in IoT platform development and network operations, Netmore continues to set the standard for IoT excellence. Netmore operates in 18 countries and is backed by Nordic infrastructure investor Polar Structure.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent is the UK’s second biggest water company. It serves 4.4m homes and business customers in England and Wales. Its region stretches from mid-Wales to Rutland and from north and mid-Wales south to the Bristol Channel and east to the Humber. The company delivers almost two billion litres of water every day through 49,000km of pipes. A further 94,000km of sewer pipes take waste water away to more than 1,000 sewage treatment works. Website: www.stwater.co.uk